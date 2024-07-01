Sherri Papini to Share Her Side of the Story Behind Kidnapping Hoax Nearly 8 Years After Faking Disappearance
Sherri Papini is set speak out for the very first time since faking her own kidnapping in November 2016.
In an upcoming multi-part docuseries produced by Asylum Entertainment Group and Lady Moon Entertainment for Investigation Discovery, the former prisoner will sit down to discuss the chain of events leading up to and following Papini infamously orchestrating her own disappearance in Northern California nearly eight years ago.
The docuseries is scheduled to air in 2025 and "will feature exclusive interviews with Papini about her disappearance and the subsequent media firestorm and federal investigation that followed," according to ID's press release about the production.
The televised true crime special will also "feature unprecedented access to archival footage, legal documents, and court filings as well as extensive interviews with those close to Papini and the investigation — offering new insights and potential answers to the questions that still swirl around this case nearly a decade later."
"Sherri Papini drew worldwide attention when she went missing and then again, when she returned. While many perspectives have been told, there is one point of view that the world hasn’t heard and that is from Sherri herself," ID's president, Jason Sarlanis, explained elsewhere in the press release.
"Investigation Discovery will present a new side of Sherri Papini’s case – told by her in her own words," he noted.
News of the upcoming docuseries comes almost one year after Papini was released early from prison in August 2023.
The former inmate was originally sentenced to 18 months behind bars, beginning in September 2022, after pleading guilty to orchestrating the kidnapping hoax.
Sherri had been missing for three weeks after mysteriously vanishing from her West Coast home, where she resided with her now ex-husband, Keith Papini, and their two then-young kids, Tyler and Violet, in 2016.
Her Gone Girl-style disappearance sparked a social media frenzy, as the whole nation became interested in solving the case.
After less than a month of searching, Sherri was discovered on the side of a road on Thanksgiving Day with bruises and chains around her body.
She claimed to have been kidnapped, however, police later realized the hoax was a plot to cover up an affair Sherri was having with James Reyes after finding his DNA on her clothes in 2020.
The evidence proved Sherri had secretly been staying with her now ex-boyfriend the entire time she pretended to have been taken by a kidnapper.
Last month, Keith broke silence on his ex-wife's disturbing lies, admitting Sherri never apologized to him for the trauma she caused their family.
"She has no remorse that I have ever witnessed or seen," he admitted during a guest appearance on the Monday, June 17, episode of Good Morning America. "She made us believe that her story was true. Every single day she committed to the lie."