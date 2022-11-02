'Sherri' Drama! Marlo Thomas Allegedly Angered Staffers After 'Fat Shaming' Host Sherri Shepherd

Actress Marlo Thomas has seemingly found herself in hot water among Sherri staffers, sending several members of Sherri Shepherd's new eponymous talk show team into “mama bear mode” following claims that she “fat shamed” the daytime host on her own series.

On Tuesday, November 1, the That Girl icon stopped by Shepherd’s new show, and while discussing her upcoming holiday flick ​​Magical Christmas Village, she made a comment about the comic’s size prior to her recent weight loss.

“I interviewed you for my AOL show [‘Monday’s with Marlo’],” Thomas quipped, puffing her cheeks, “And you used to be a big woman!”