'Sherri' Drama! Marlo Thomas Allegedly Angered Staffers After 'Fat Shaming' Host Sherri Shepherd
Actress Marlo Thomas has seemingly found herself in hot water among Sherri staffers, sending several members of Sherri Shepherd's new eponymous talk show team into “mama bear mode” following claims that she “fat shamed” the daytime host on her own series.
On Tuesday, November 1, the That Girl icon stopped by Shepherd’s new show, and while discussing her upcoming holiday flick Magical Christmas Village, she made a comment about the comic’s size prior to her recent weight loss.
“I interviewed you for my AOL show [‘Monday’s with Marlo’],” Thomas quipped, puffing her cheeks, “And you used to be a big woman!”
“You’ve lost a lot of weight, but you’ve still got the boobies! That’s good,” she added.
Though Shepherd took the actress’ comments in stride — laughing, jumping from her seat and revealing that she had “lost like 35 pounds” — some staffers were “very vocal” about not finding the comment funny, per an insider close to the show.
KETO LIFE! SHERRI SHEPHERD SHOWS OFF INCREDIBLE 25-POUND WEIGHT LOSS
“Sherri was a good sport, but people [at the show] are very protective of her,” spilled the source. “People were not happy that she fat shamed her on national TV. It was a like a slap in the face.”
Marlo’s comments came roughly one year after Shepherd got candid about her weight loss on social media, citing wellness as an integral factor in her journey.
SHERRI SHEPHERD CELEBRATES HER 25-LB WEIGHT LOSS WITH A BIKINI PHOTOSHOOT WITH ASHLEY GRAHAM
"Started this weight loss journey 8 months ago, but making other changes in my life helped me lose even more lbs… " the star captioned an Instagram carousel shared in June 2021, depicting her flaunting her slim figure in a flattering blue bodycon dress.
"Getting consistent sleep, meditation, finding a great therapist to help me unpack hurt… forgiving those who've done me harm… more acceptance… less religion & more relationship… discovering that God loves me no matter what (yeah I am freaky and I curse😂), more water, more walking… being thankful, finding my worth… saying no…" she continued.