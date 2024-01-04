Shia LaBeouf Fans Divided as Actor Considers Becoming a Deacon Following Confirmation Into the Catholic Church
Is Shia LaBeouf trying to become the next Padre Pio?
On Tuesday, January 2, Catholic News Agency revealed the Transformers alum was confirmed into the Catholic church on Sunday, December 31, 2023, by Bishop Robert Barron of Winona-Rochester, Minn.
“We are thrilled to share that our dear friend Shia LaBeouf has fully entered the Church this past weekend through the sacrament of confirmation,” the Capuchin Franciscans from Western American Province penned in a Facebook post.
“Shia LaBeouf, known for his incredible talent and passion in the entertainment industry, has embarked on a profound spiritual journey that has led him to embrace the teachings of the Catholic Church. His decision to fully enter the Church is a testament to his sincere desire to grow in his relationship with God and live out the Gospel values,” the statement read.
“As Capuchin Franciscans, we believe in the transformative power of faith and the incredible impact it can have on one’s life. We are humbled and grateful to walk alongside Shia as he takes this important step in his spiritual journey,” they continued.
“We invite you to join us in celebrating this momentous occasion and to keep Shia LaBeouf in your prayers as he continues to deepen his faith and seek God’s guidance in his life. May his example inspire others to explore their own spiritual paths and find solace in the loving embrace of the Church,” the upload concluded.
In addition to his confirmation, LaBeouf’s sponsor, Brother Alexander Rodriguez, said the star — who was accused of domestic abuse and assault in 2020 — wants to become a deacon “sometime in the future.”
The Brother noted that LaBeouf’s role as the titular character in Abel Ferrara’s film Padre Pio inspired him to want to join the diaconate.
“He just spontaneously said, ‘I want to become a deacon,’ and he still feels that way,” Rodriguez shared.
Fans of the celeb were divided on LaBeouf's dedication to the church.
“Redemption arc,” one user penned, while a second referenced his Transformers role by joking, “He realized what real transforming means.”
A third supporter noted, “Good for him,” as a fourth added, “Unequivocally epic.”
While some raved about his choice to find God with the Catholic church, others dissed LaBeouf.
“He's an abuser so I dont think this is a good thing?” one person pointed out, while another said, “Catholics taking an ‘L’ on this one.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
One more user asked in confusion, “Ain’t he Jewish?”
However, the actor was raised to follow more than one religion, as his mother is Jewish and his father is Christian.