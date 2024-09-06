Rowdy Shia LaBeouf Gets Held Back as He Tries to Fight Man Outside Scotland Pub: 'Let's Go!'
Shia LaBeouf was involved in a near-scuffle in Edinburgh, Scotland, last weekend.
In video footage from Saturday, August 31, the actor was seen being taunted by a man outside OX184 bar, but thankfully, an actual brawl never broke out.
In the clip, the Disney Channel alum, 38, squared up on a cobblestone street, but someone else came in to separate the men.
Though LaBeouf started walking away, one of the guys arguing with him began strolling toward the star, prompting the Disturbia lead to go back to the empty side street they were on, toss his hat on the ground and declare, "Let’s go! I’m right here, mother------."
Other individuals once again came in between them, and as LaBeouf walked away, he told the troublemaker to "shut the f--- up."
According to a pub employee, they had no issues with the dad-of-one when he was at the establishment the night before.
"He was in there on the Friday. He was nothing but nice to people in there," they said to a news outlet. "Everyone said he was nothing but lovely. Apparently the stuff that happened in the video was the day after."
LaBeouf is in Scotland while wife Mia Goth, 30, films a movie.
The Even Stevens lead has a controversial past, as in 2020, ex FKA Twigs, 36, sued him for sexual battery, assault and emotional distress. Though he denied the accusations, he also admitted he had "hurt" her, and the case will go to court in October.
In a 2021 interview, the singer discussed the abuse and control LaBeouf had over her.
"He would only want me to sleep naked because he said if I didn’t then I was keeping myself from him. It’s a tactic that a lot of abusers use," she explained. "It’s just this constant availability, and everything centered around them. And I think that’s why I wanted to come out and talk about this. Because the signs really are there from the beginning."
"That’s the thing about domestic abuse, domestic violence, that it’s a real gradual step-by-step process to get somebody to a place where they lose themselves so much that they accept or feel like they deserve to be treated in that way," the vocalist continued. "It’s not one thing, it’s loads of tiny little things that get sewn together into a nightmare."
LaBeouf has also been arrested more than once for disorderly conduct.
The Sun obtained the video of the Transformers star's street scuffle.