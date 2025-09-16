Shia LaBeouf Had to 'Make Amends' With 'Megalopolis' Costar Jon Voight Over Their 'Very Different' Political Views
Shia LaBeouf and Jon Voight’s reunion on Megalopolis wasn’t just about getting back on screen together — it meant putting the past behind them first.
In the new documentary Megadoc, which pulls back the curtain on Francis Ford Coppola’s massive passion project, it’s revealed that the two actors had some history to work out before cameras rolled.
“We had a big fight on the phone where I told him I was going to come to his house and we were going to fist fight, and I hung up the phone,” LaBeouf admitted. “Didn’t talk to him for years.”
LaBeouf, 39, and Voight, 86, first teamed up in 2003’s Holes and later in 2007’s Transformers — but politics caused a major rift between them. LaBeouf had been openly critical of Donald Trump, while Voight stood out as one of the former president’s most vocal supporters in Hollywood.
So, when Coppola cast them as Clodio (LaBeouf) and Hamilton (Voight) in Megalopolis, the two needed to bury the hatchet.
“So I was in the midst of doing this ninth step in this program I’m in, and I had to go make amends to Voight,” he explained, calling the Oscar winner’s politics “very different” from his own.
Making peace not only repaired their friendship — it may have saved LaBeouf’s role.
“The first version [of the script] I read was about five years ago. [Coppola] did a table read. And in the time from that read to this film, I had basically f---ed my whole life up,” he said.
LaBeouf remembered how Voight reached out, adding, “He says, ‘I hope you’ll come with us.’ And I’m thinking, ‘I love you, but you’re delusional.’ I was beyond persona non grata, I was nuclear.”
Despite their differences, LaBeouf has nothing but respect for his longtime costar.
“I love him very much, he was like my mentor from a young age,” he said.
He also recalled how Voight helped shape his passion for acting.
“He would sit in a room with me and watch all these movies back to back, and [that] made me fall in love with the process and the craft, because before that, I was just a poor kid making money," he continued.
Megalopolis is Coppola’s first film in 13 years, a project he’s been dreaming about for over four decades. Dedicated to his wife Eleanor, the $120 million self-financed movie fittingly opens with the image of a clock.
In the Megadoc official trailer, he revealed why he made the flick.
"You know why I am doing this movie? I have money, I already have fame. What do I get that I want?" Coppola said. "Fun, I want to have fun!"
At the Toronto premiere, Coppola reflected on the story’s meaning.
“It’s funny, you live your life going from being a young person to being an older person. You’re looking in that direction. But to understand it, you have to look in the other direction. You have to look at it from the point of view of the older looking at the younger, which you’re receding from.”
“I’m sort of thinking of my life in reverse,” he added.
The documentary is scheduled to premiere on Friday, September 19.