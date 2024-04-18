'He Can Wipe Out This Swamp': Jon Voight Gushes Over Donald Trump and Attacks 'Barbaric Animals' in New Video
Hollywood actor Jon Voight is all in on his support for Donald Trump, releasing a new video praising the former president and attacking Democrats by calling them “barbaric animals” who are threatening the United States.
In a video posted to the 85-year-old actor's social media on Wednesday, April 17, Voight claimed Trump is the only one who can “save” countries at war like Israel and Ukraine.
“This land of Israel is in danger. The land of the free, the USA, is in danger. Let us all come together and make these countries safe again. We must stop this war,” Voight said. “We must stop this darkness, this negative plague that is lingering. How? Vote for the only president who can save these countries once and for all.”
“He and only he can take this hardship and turn it into a magnificent triumph. He can wipe out this swamp and bring glory, bring justice, and he will help save Israel,” the actor told his followers on Rumble.
“Peace for all nations will come to be if you all see this truth: that President Trump will step up to the plate of justice and overrule barbaric animals destroying our country, the USA,” he continued.
Voight didn't give any details as to how Trump would bring “peace” to Israel and other nations, but this wouldn't be the first time he gassed up the former president.
As OK! previously reported, the Academy Award-winning actor once compared the indicted ex-president to Jesus Christ.
Voight first drew parallels between Trump and biblical figures like Joshua, who promised "hospitality and fought battles" for what is right. He then mentioned Jesus' teachings about rising above darkness and finding salvation through truth and belief.
"The light of God’s happiness for all to rise. And this truth can open the ways for the gifts to be," the Midnight Cowboy actor said in the video. "Believe. That the man that can help this nation, the one man that was ridiculed, destroyed as Jesus, Trump, can come back and save the American dream for all. And make America great with the dignity, with the power of who she is."
Voight was awarded the National Medal of Arts in 2019 when Trump was still in office.
Angelina Jolie's father, who endorsed Trump last spring, also recently defended the former president after Killers of the Flower Moon star Robert De Niro said he'd like to punch Trump "in the face."
He wrote, “Donald Trump’s words were not as damaging as Robert DeNiro’s ugly rant. Trump’s words did not hurt anyone. Can you imagine if any Republican said words like Robert DeNiro used – against Hillary Clinton or Barack Obama? All h--- would break loose."