'He Can Wipe Out This Swamp': Jon Voight Gushes Over Donald Trump and Attacks 'Barbaric Animals' in New Video

As OK! previously reported, the Academy Award-winning actor once compared the indicted ex-president to Jesus Christ.

Voight first drew parallels between Trump and biblical figures like Joshua, who promised "hospitality and fought battles" for what is right. He then mentioned Jesus' teachings about rising above darkness and finding salvation through truth and belief.

"The light of God’s happiness for all to rise. And this truth can open the ways for the gifts to be," the Midnight Cowboy actor said in the video. "Believe. That the man that can help this nation, the one man that was ridiculed, destroyed as Jesus, Trump, can come back and save the American dream for all. And make America great with the dignity, with the power of who she is."

