Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth Go On Family Christmas Shopping Trip With Baby Daughter

shia labeouf carries baby disneyland mia goth
Source: mega
Dec. 23 2022, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Shia LaBeouf and his partner, Mia Goth, were spotted doing some last minute Christmas shopping in Pasadena, Calif., on Thursday, December 22.

The Transformers actor was photographed sipping a cup of coffee and pushing their daughter, Isabel, 9 months, in the stroller as they browsed shops together.

shia labeouf mia goth disneyland date
Source: mega

LaBeouf, 36, sported a casual look for the family outing, opting for a black t-shirt, dark grey pants and a wide-brimmed, straw hat. The Pearl actress, 29, rocked a similarly cozy ensemble in a loose-fitting plaid top, light wash blue jeans and fuzzy suede slippers.

SHIA LABEOUF & MIA GOTH VISIT DISNEYLAND WITH THEIR BABY GIRL AS ACTOR TRIES TO GET LIFE BACK ON TRACK AFTER ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS

Baby Isabel was tucked away in her pram for most of the trip, but appeared to be wearing a pink and white floral print outfit with matching pink shoes.

The duo first met on the set of their movie Nymphomaniac: Vol II in 2012 and soon sparked a romance. Following four years of on-again, off-again dating, the former child star and the A Cure for Wellness actress tied the knot in an intimate Las Vegas, Nev., ceremony.

MARGARET QUALLEY & FKA TWIGS LEFT 'SHAKEN' AFTER HEATED ARGUMENT OVER THE SINGER'S LAWSUIT AGAINST SHIA LABEOUF

LaBeouf gushed about married life in December 2016, claiming in an interview: "I've been lied to my whole life. You always hear these people who are all cynical, like, 'Ah, man, once you get married everything changes.' But for the better though!"

shia lebeouf on again off again partner mia goth chuck e cheese date ok
Source: mega
In 2018, it was confirmed the couple had made the decision to get a divorce, but the former spouses have seemingly rekindled their romance, as LaBeouf attempts to get his life back on track after being accused of domestic abuse and sexual assault by ex FKA Twigs.

"My failings with Twigs are fundamental and real, but they are not the narrative that has been presented," he wrote in a statement addressing the allegations at the time. "There is a time and a place to deal with such things, and I am trying to navigate a nuanced situation with respect for her and the truth, hence my silence."

Source: OK!

DailyMail obtained the photos of Goth and LeBouf Christmas shopping.

