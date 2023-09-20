'A Horrible Mess': Julie Chen Moonves Says Sharon Osbourne's Exit From 'The Talk' Was Like 'Watching a Trainwreck'

"I think the whole thing was handled really horribly. It was very sad to see," the ex-panelist — who departed the show in 2018 — said.

The Bravo boss then chimed in, adding how confused he was by the lack of discussion during filming about why The Osbournes star left. "It's a show called The Talk. I thought they should've gone on and talked it out," Cohen added. "The whole thing was a horrible mess. It was watching a trainwreck," Moonves explained.