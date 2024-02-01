OK Magazine
Travis Kelce Will Propose to Taylor Swift 'If the Chiefs Win the Super Bowl,' 'The Talk' Host Jerry O'Connell Predicts

Source: MEGA
Feb. 1 2024, Published 3:46 p.m. ET

Will Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift both be getting rings on Sunday, February 11?

The Talk co-host Jerry O’Connell believes the Chiefs tight end may pop the question to the superstar if his team wins the Super Bowl.

taylor travis
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began publicly dating in September 2023.

“If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, and I think they will, I think we are going to see a Super Bowl and an engagement happen,” he stated on a recent episode of the daytime talk show.

After he made his prediction, co-host Akbar Gbajabiamila proceeded to act out the proposal by getting down on one knee on the stage.

Although The Talk anchors may be convinced of an upcoming engagement, Kelce has not given any hints as to whether he is looking to marry the “Wildest Dreams” singer.

However, on the Wednesday, January 31, episode of Kelce’s "New Heights" podcast, he name-dropped his lover since she ran out on the field after the Chiefs' AFC Championship win on Sunday, January 28.

taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift has been spotted at many of Travis Kelce's football games.

“Shout-out to the newest members of the Chiefs Kingdom, Taylor Swift, who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year," the athlete’s brother Jason Kelce quipped.

"Shout-out to Tay, thanks for joining the team," Travis replied.

The Grammy winner and the NFL star packed on the PDA when she congratulated him on the win. In one audio, the pair was heard gushing over each other and whispering sweet nothings in one another's ears.

"Tay, I'm going to enjoy with the guys," the 34-year-old informed the blonde beauty, seeming to tell her he loves her "so much it’s not even funny."

taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Rumors are swirling about Travis Kelce possibly proposing to Taylor Swift.

"I love you, too. I've never been so proud, ever!" Taylor seemingly replied.

After all the photos of the pair rejoicing on the field became public, fans could not get enough of the adorable celeb couple.

"Why does it feel like we're all in this collective girl group and just real happy for our friend?!!" one user wrote, while another said, "THEY ARE SO CUTE."

"That awwww while he was squeezing her. Omg," a third person penned.

travis kelce
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce will be playing in the 2024 Super Bowl.

After the Chiefs’ big night, one confidant spoke about how elated Travis is that Taylor gets along with his friends and family.

"It’s obvious, isn’t it? They’re genuinely happy together," the insider said. "She’s there to support him and cheer him on, and she’s fit in seamlessly with everyone he loves."

Source: OK!

"It was the best night ever," they expressed, noting, "[the] whole family was so, so excited and riding a high. Their phones were blowing up all night with congrats. The energy on the field was just insane."

