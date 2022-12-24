Shocking Shia LaBeouf Interview Resurfaces Months After Actor Broke Silence On Sexual Assault Accusations

LaBeouf, 36, has been struggling to pick up the pieces after facing backlash when the English singer — real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett — accused him of sexual and physical assault throughout their allegedly tumultuous relationship.

Now, an interview from nearly 15 years ago has resurfaced, revealing the Fury actor bragging about kissing beautiful actresses he had feelings for — admitting that he didn't care if they were romantically interested in him the way that he was in them.