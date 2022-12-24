Shocking Shia LaBeouf Interview Resurfaces Months After Actor Broke Silence On Sexual Assault Accusations
An uncomfortable Shia LaBeouf interview from 2008 has resurfaced, only four months after the Transformers star admitted to "failing" ex FKA Twigs,34, amid a flurry of domestic abuse and sexual battery allegations.
"My failings with Twigs are fundamental and real, but they are not the narrative that has been presented," he wrote in a statement at the time. "There is a time and a place to deal with such things, and I am trying to navigate a nuanced situation with respect for her and the truth, hence my silence."
LaBeouf, 36, has been struggling to pick up the pieces after facing backlash when the English singer — real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett — accused him of sexual and physical assault throughout their allegedly tumultuous relationship.
Now, an interview from nearly 15 years ago has resurfaced, revealing the Fury actor bragging about kissing beautiful actresses he had feelings for — admitting that he didn't care if they were romantically interested in him the way that he was in them.
"Oh, I've been in love with every woman I've ever worked with," LaBeouf, then in his early 20s, candidly confessed to GQ. "But some aren't available."
"And then there's the three month attention span that actors have, you know I don't know if it's mutual, but I really don't care," he continued. "They have to kiss me when ‘action' gets called, anyway, so I'll get what I want."
As OK! previously reported, Twigs sued the Even Stevens star in 2020, accusing him of "relentless abuse" and sexual battery. She also claimed he kept a gun on the bedside table, leaving her terrified she would accidentally upset him. Furthermore, she alleged he had knowingly given her a sexually transmitted disease by failing to tell her about it before they engaged in a sexual relationship without protection.
"LaBeouf admitted that he had never told Tahliah about his condition before, even though they had been sexually intimate for many months," a court document read. "LaBeouf admitted that he had experienced a flareup of his disease’s symptoms in December 2019, but worked to hide his outward symptoms from Tahliah by applying makeup."