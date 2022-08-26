Shia LaBeouf Almost Committed Suicide: 'I Had A Gun On The Table'

While Shia LaBeouf's zany public performance art projects left people scratching their head, his career hit an all time low over the past few years, as a few months after being ordered into a diversion program for misdemeanor battery, ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs sued him for sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress.

"My world had crumbled," the actor admitted of the turmoil, which also included him being dropped from Olivia Wilde's buzzy flick Don't Worry Darling.