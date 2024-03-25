5 Signs Taylor Swift's New Album 'The Tortured Poets Department' Will Be About Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift's New Album Title Seemingly References Joe Alwyn's Group Chat
During Taylor Swift's acceptance speech for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards, she announced the arrival of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.
"So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19," she said. "It's called The Tortured Poets Department. I'm gonna go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you. I love you. Thank you."
After, a December 2022 Variety interview resurfaced where Joe Alwyn and Paul Mescal confirmed the existence of their WhatsApp group with Andrew Scott is called "The Tortured Man Club."
"It hasn't had much use recently," Alwyn said, to which Mescal responded, "I feel like we're less tortured now."
'The Tortured Poets Department' Release Date Has Significant Meanings
According to Swift, The Tortured Poets Department will be released on April 19.
For what it's worth, news about their breakup emerged in April 2023 following Swift and Alwyn's split in March 2023. The "Lover" singer and her squad unfollowed the Boy Erased star on Instagram on April 19, 2023.
Is 'The Bolter' About Joe Alwyn?
- Does Taylor Swift's New Album 'The Tortured Poets Department' Shade Ex Joe Alwyn? Actor Has Group Chat Named 'The Tortured Man Club'
- Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn Thinks It's 'Shady' If 'The Tortured Poets Department' Is a 'Diss Album': Source
- Taylor Swift Fans Warn Joe Alwyn to 'Be Careful' as Singer Admits She Never 'Needed' to Write an Album 'More' Than 'Tortured Poets Department'
Swift surprised her fans at the Eras Tour's Melbourne, Australia, stop with an update about her new album. Per the songstress, The Tortured Poets Department has a bonus track titled "The Bolter."
Swifties started speculating the track might reference the time Alwyn bolted to their car after an MTV Video Music Awards after-party and dragged her to avoid the paparazzi.
Unlike her relationship with Alwyn, she's frequently spotted out and about with boyfriend Travis Kelce.
"When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," she told TIME. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."
One Song From 'The Tortured Poets Department' Resonates With 'London Boy'
On February 6, 2024, Swift unveiled the track list for The Tortured Poets Department. Upon scanning it, fans noticed several titles that might target Alwyn, including "So, Long London."
For her Lover album, the song "London Boy" was about her then-boyfriend.
Taylor Swift Made Her New Album Before Their Breakup
According to Swift's friend Jack Antonoff, the "champagne problems" hitmaker made her first breakup song "You're Losing Me" in December 2021, hinting at the then-couple's crumbling relationship.
Swift seemingly recorded the tune and The Tortured Poets Department in the same timeline as she told her Eras Tour in Tokyo attendees she began writing her upcoming album "two years ago" — around late 2021 or early 2022.