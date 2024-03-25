5 Signs Taylor Swift's New Album 'The Tortured Poets Department' Will Be About Joe Alwyn

During Taylor Swift's acceptance speech for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards, she announced the arrival of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

"So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19," she said. "It's called The Tortured Poets Department. I'm gonna go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you. I love you. Thank you."

After, a December 2022 Variety interview resurfaced where Joe Alwyn and Paul Mescal confirmed the existence of their WhatsApp group with Andrew Scott is called "The Tortured Man Club."

"It hasn't had much use recently," Alwyn said, to which Mescal responded, "I feel like we're less tortured now."