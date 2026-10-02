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'Showgirls' Star Kyle MacLachlan Admits He Thought the Movie Was 'Just Awful' After Seeing It

Image of Elizabeth Berkley, Kyle MacLachlan, and Gina Gershon
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Berkley, Kyle MacLachlan and Gina Gershon starred in 1995's 'Showgirls,' which MacLachlan recently called, 'just awful.'

Oct. 2 2026, Published 5:48 p.m. ET

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Kyle MacLachlan recently opened up about starring in one of Hollywood’s most notorious stinkers: 1995’s Showgirls, directed by Paul Verhoeven.

“I look like I was on rolling logs in the water and I have no footing,” he said in a recent interview to promote his new memoir, Fictional Selves, which was published September 29.

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'The Sinking Feeling That Comes With Watching Something You Know Is Just Awful'

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image of Kyle MacLachlan
Source: mega

Kyle MacLachlan spoke out about 'Showgirls' while promoting his memoir, 'Fictional Selves.'

MacLachlan made his name with a series of fresh-faced, good-boy roles with director David Lynch, including his debut in Dune, Blue Velvet and the TV series Twin Peaks, which netted him a Golden Globe and two Emmy nominations.

But he also played sleazy entertainment director Zack Carey alongside Elizabeth Berkley and Gina Gershon in Showgirls, which turned out to be a questionable decision. Nobody, including MacLachlan, knew how bad it would turn out at the time.

“While filming Showgirls, I felt pretty good,” he recalled. “And then I saw it. I’ll never forget that moment: the sinking feeling that comes with watching something that you know is just awful.”

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The 'Showgirls' Golden Raspberry Nominations Record Still Stands

Image of Rena Riffel and Elizabeth Berkley
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Berkley (right), seen here with 'Showgirls' costar Rena Riffel, saw her career take a hit for some years.

Showgirls was hyped up heavily prior to its release but was considered a major bomb at the time, taking in less than half of its $45 million budget. Critics heavily panned it, and the flick received 13 Golden Raspberry nominations — a record that still stands today.

In 2000, it was dubbed the even more dubious honor of Worst Picture of the Decade in 2000.

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'I've Made My Peace With It'

Image of Paul Verhoeven
Source: MEGA

Paul Verhoeven received a Razzie for Worst Director for 'Showgirls.'

However, the passage of time treated Showgirls kindly. It went on to gross more than $100 million in the video market, and has picked up quite the cult following.

“You know, cut to a few years later and people now enjoy it and love it,” MacLachlan noted. “I’ve made my peace with it.”

'That All Balances Out Somehow'

image of Kyle MacLachlan
Source: Amazon Prime Video

MacLachlan's recent role as villainous Hank MacLean in 'Fallout' inverts his good-guy image.

Fortunately, MacLachlan’s career recovered. He went on to star in a wide variety of TV shows, including Desperate Housewives, How I Met Your Mother, Portlandia and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Plus, he triumphantly reprised his role of Dale Cooper in 2017’s Twin Peaks: The Return.

Most recently, he’s played against his usual type in a critically acclaimed role as diabolical father Hank MacLean in Fallout since 2024.

Overall, the star said he’s come to terms with the ups and downs of Hollywood life.

“You know, over time, as my career’s gone different directions, I’ve done different things — some great, some regular. And that all balances out somehow," he reflected.

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