'Showgirls' Star Kyle MacLachlan Admits He Thought the Movie Was 'Just Awful' After Seeing It

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Kyle MacLachlan recently opened up about starring in one of Hollywood’s most notorious stinkers: 1995’s Showgirls, directed by Paul Verhoeven. “I look like I was on rolling logs in the water and I have no footing,” he said in a recent interview to promote his new memoir, Fictional Selves, which was published September 29.

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'The Sinking Feeling That Comes With Watching Something You Know Is Just Awful'

Source: mega Kyle MacLachlan spoke out about 'Showgirls' while promoting his memoir, 'Fictional Selves.'

MacLachlan made his name with a series of fresh-faced, good-boy roles with director David Lynch, including his debut in Dune, Blue Velvet and the TV series Twin Peaks, which netted him a Golden Globe and two Emmy nominations. But he also played sleazy entertainment director Zack Carey alongside Elizabeth Berkley and Gina Gershon in Showgirls, which turned out to be a questionable decision. Nobody, including MacLachlan, knew how bad it would turn out at the time. “While filming Showgirls, I felt pretty good,” he recalled. “And then I saw it. I’ll never forget that moment: the sinking feeling that comes with watching something that you know is just awful.”

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The 'Showgirls' Golden Raspberry Nominations Record Still Stands

Source: MEGA Elizabeth Berkley (right), seen here with 'Showgirls' costar Rena Riffel, saw her career take a hit for some years.

Showgirls was hyped up heavily prior to its release but was considered a major bomb at the time, taking in less than half of its $45 million budget. Critics heavily panned it, and the flick received 13 Golden Raspberry nominations — a record that still stands today. In 2000, it was dubbed the even more dubious honor of Worst Picture of the Decade in 2000.

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'I've Made My Peace With It'

Source: MEGA Paul Verhoeven received a Razzie for Worst Director for 'Showgirls.'

However, the passage of time treated Showgirls kindly. It went on to gross more than $100 million in the video market, and has picked up quite the cult following. “You know, cut to a few years later and people now enjoy it and love it,” MacLachlan noted. “I’ve made my peace with it.”

'That All Balances Out Somehow'

Source: Amazon Prime Video MacLachlan's recent role as villainous Hank MacLean in 'Fallout' inverts his good-guy image.