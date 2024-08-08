Did Tom Cruise and 'Cocktail' Costar Gina Gershon Ever Hook Up? Actress Spills
Gina Gershon spilled the tea on her experience filming the 1988 romantic dramedy Cocktail with Tom Cruise.
While on the Wednesday, August 7, episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen read out a fan question that asked if she and the action star ever hooked up while filming.
"Oh my God, do you think I would actually answer that if that were true?" Gershon, 62, replied.
Cohen, 56, quipped that if he had ever hooked up with Cruise, 62, he would "want people to know."
"He had just gotten married and his wife was very present," the Rescue Me alum said, referring to Cruise's first ex-wife, Mimi Rogers, 68.
The actress revealed her love scene with Cruise was her "first," noting the dad-of-three was a "gentleman" throughout the filming process.
However, there was a little mishap during one take.
"I told him, at one point, he starts off under the covers, and I told him I was very ticklish, I said 'No, no, don’t ever do that.' In one take I have to say… I think he wanted a reaction, he grabbed my stomach and I kneed him right in the nose," she confessed. "I was like, ‘Oh, my god, I just broke Tom Cruise’s nose.’ He’s like ‘No, no you told me.' I was like 'I’m so sorry.' He was like ‘No, it was my fault.''"
Despite the incident, Gershon said the Top Gun: Maverick lead "was so protective over me. He was great. He kept covering me up."
While Gershon's real-life dating status is a mystery, singer Victoria Canal, 25, recently denied rumors that she was in a relationship with the actor.
"Guys. I am not dating Tom Cruise. This is literally insane. If you’re gonna start a rumor at least choose a better pic of me d---!" she declared on social media, reposting a website's claim that the two were an item.
"Huge perk: First time I’m Spanish-American singer Victoria Canal and not one-armed pianist whose name remains unmentioned!!!! There’s always a win somewhere, thanks Tom," she quipped, referring to how she was born without a right forearm.
"In all seriousness guys, Tom has been nothing but a lovely and encouraging person and mentor, much like Chris Martin, my dad, my music teachers and other wise people that have learned a lot from living and again," she added. "I am friends with all kinds of people who are very different to me. You learn a lot if you’re open to life bringing you those teachers."