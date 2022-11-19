Simon Cowell's Fiancée Lauren Silverman Complains About Star Riding Electric Bike Sans A Helmet After Multiple Horrifying Accidents
Simon Cowell is back to riding his electric bike, but seeming to not learn from past mistakes, he's doing so without a helmet.
While the X Factor creator joked that he's "officially nuts" for still riding the bike without a helmet after multiple accidents, his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, didn't appear to be amused by Cowell making light of his history on the bike.
When asked at the Broadway opening of "& Juliet" on Thursday, November 17, whether he protects his head, Cowell told a news outlet, "Not yet, but I will," prompting Silverman to chime in, admitting she, "wishe[s] he would wear a helmet."
Despite nearly being paralyzed in August 2020 after he broke his back trying to ride the device, the American Idol alum has decided to give it another go. Explaining why he hasn't given up on the bike, Cowell explained, "I need to get healthy, and I don’t like walking."
Cowell also declared that he won't use a regular bike because it is more difficult to tackle steep hills on it. "I’m out on it literally every single day," he told reporters. "I get exercise."
The television personality's remarks about the bike come two year after he broke his back in three places while riding his $20,000 two-wheeler outside his Malibu mansion. Cowell had to undergo a six-hour emergency surgery to repair his spine and had a metal rod with screws put in his back.
Cowell addressed the incident at the time, sharing on Twitter: "Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."
Meanwhile, a whistleblower for the bike company, Swindon Powertrain, said that the bike "should never have been sold to Simon without him being taught how to use it" and was an "accident waiting to happen."
As OK! reported, The bike is reportedly 60 times more powerful than a regular e-bike and is usually not operated without specialist training and a lengthy demonstration. Cowell had no experience with the bike before the accident.
I 'COULD HAVE SMASHED MY SPINE TO PIECES': SIMON COWELL RELIVES DEBILITATING BIKE ACCIDENT, CALLING THE HORRIFYING INCIDENT 'SURREAL'
Meanwhile, he had another bike mishap last year, resulting in him breaking his arm. "I’m a bit of a nutter," Cowell told the Daily Mail in February after his crash, before declaring, "I’ll definitely wear a helmet next time."