Simon Cowell Trolled For Appearance In Deleted 'Britain's Got Talent' Clip: 'What Happened To His Face?'
American Idol alum Simon Cowell is reportedly saying “yes” to white teeth, shocking fans with his bright smile in a new promo for the upcoming season of Britain’s Got Talent.
In a clip posted — and seemingly deleted — on Thursday, December 1, the famed judge appeared slightly different than his usual self while encouraging fans to audition for the beloved U.K. talent competition series.
“I always say on this show, two or three minutes can change your life, and it has. And maybe this time it’s gonna be you,” he said in the video. “So please audition now for next year’s season and I look forward to meeting you.”
Instead of focusing on Cowell’s encouragement to try out for the series, several fans slammed the TV personality’s look, comparing the star, who had previously admitted to getting filler in his face, to wax figures, among other objects.
“Madame Tussauds unveiled their new waxwork of Simon Cowell,” joked one fan, referencing the famed wax museum.
“Simon Cowell’s face looks like if George Michael’s corpse was a playable character in Goldeneye,” added another, while a third question, "What happened to his face?"
These hurtful remarks surrounding Cowell’s look come days after former Fox higher-up Mike Darnell got candid about working with the notoriously harsh judge, claiming Cowell’s tough exterior on American Idol was curated for the cameras.
“I knew we had to get Simon Cowell as he was the star of the show but we needed something different in the U.S. — the mean judge, the frank judge,” Darnell recalled amid a career retrospective at the Content London conference, noting he had picked up on the record executive’s candidness while watching him on a similar series, Britain’s Pop Idol.
“In all the other shows before him, everyone was polite and nice, and I knew that was going to be thing,” he continued, adding that “Simon, to his credit, was willing to do anything.”
Part of doing “anything” it seems, included experimenting with just how mean his on-screen persona could become. Darnell shared an early instance in which he told Cowell to “walk into a room and actually verbally tell someone, ‘you’re out,’ a move they ultimately decided was “too harsh” for the series.
Yet through this experimentation, the pair seemingly struck a balance, an effort that ultimately developed Cowell’s notorious judging persona.
“Simon Cowell learned the character,” the TV exec recalled. “Underneath he’s a different character. Watch Britain’s Got Talent or America’s Got Talent now and he’s a much softer version now.”
Daily Mail previously reported on Cowell’s new look, with Deadline reporting on Darnell’s recent remarks.