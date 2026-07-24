Simone Biles Is Back in the Hospital After Her 'Near-Death' Scare

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Simone Biles shared another health update after revealing last month that she experienced a near-death medical scare. On Thursday, July 23, the Olympic gymnast posted an Instagram Story from what appeared to be a medical office. The black-and-white photo showed Biles smiling alongside her husband, Jonathan Owens, who accompanied her on his 31st birthday. "His birthday but he takes me to get my procedure," Biles wrote over the photo. "I woke up singing bossman dlow ‘talk my s--t’." However, the 29-year-old did not disclose what procedure she underwent or why it was needed.

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Simone Biles Recalled One of the Scariest Moments of Her Life

Source: MEGA Simone Biles posted a black-and-white photo from a medical facility alongside husband Jonathan Owens before her procedure.

Per People, on June 6, Biles shared a photo of her arm wearing hospital wristbands and said she had spent the week recovering in bed after a frightening medical incident. "I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age," she wrote on Instagram Stories during that time. Biles added, "But almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card earlier this week." The seven-time Olympic gold medalist continued, "This was one of, if not the scariest experience of my life. Especially since Jonathan [Owens] was in Indy for practices."

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Simone Biles Shared Recovery Update Following Hospitalization

Source: MEGA Simone Biles previously revealed she had been hospitalized after experiencing what she described as a near-death health scare.

Biles also thanked those who supported her during her recovery. "I’ve been in bed resting this week, I’ll explain sooner or later but s/o to my close circle who reached out, checked in, visited & or sent flowers," she wrote. Biles added, "Loooovveeee y’all." A week later, she addressed fans who asked why she had not shared more details about the incident after posting vacation content from Belize. "Never got the update on near death experience," one fan commented on her Instagram post. However, Biles responded, "Not ready to talk about it just yet." Since then, Biles has returned to public appearances. Most recently, she and Owens attended the 2026 ESPYS in New York City, where they walked the red carpet together.

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Simone Biles Said Mental Health Matters More Than Medals

Source: MEGA Simone Biles said protecting her mental health remained more important than medals or accolades.

Biles has also continued to speak openly about the importance of protecting her mental health. In an interview with Stylist published on March 9, she shared the message she hopes young people take away from her career. "No medal, no accolade or exam results are more important than your mental health," Biles said. She added, "But I also knew one thing – I wasn’t letting myself down." The gymnast reflected on her decision to withdraw from several events at the Tokyo Olympics after experiencing the twisties, a condition that causes a gymnast's mind and body to fall out of sync. She revealed, "I knew the backlash I would face. I worried about being cancelled."

Source: MEGA Simone Biles credited her parents and coaches who helped her keep a healthy perspective throughout her gymnastics career.