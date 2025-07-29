Simone Biles Shows Off Her Stunning Figure in Black String Bikini During Dreamy Vacation: Photos
Simone Biles is soaking up the sun!
The Olympic legend gave fans a front-row seat to her tropical escape in the British Virgin Islands, where she flaunted her fit figure in a black string bikini and a stylish Miu Miu cowboy hat while chilling on a yacht.
She completed the look with black and white polkadot boyleg bottoms.
Biles followed up the sultry snap with a close-up showing off her cleavage, signature long braids and a dainty necklace that read “OWENS” — a sweet nod to her husband, NFL star Jonathan Owens.
Biles then switched into a white bikini and posed waist-deep in turquoise waters, giving fans a full view of her backside while dipping through a stunning rock tunnel. She then accessorized her look with a bandana wrapped around her head.
The 28-year-old gymnast joked in her caption, “god forbid a girl uses her passport.”
Her latest pics come just nearly a month after fans started buzzing over possible cosmetic work.
The surgery speculation heated up after Biles shared bikini shots from a romantic Belize getaway with Owens, leading some followers to wonder if she’d had b----- augmentation.
TikTok plastic surgeon Dr. Ruthie chimed in with her analysis, saying, “Let’s take some educated guesses on her implant choices. As an athlete, those choices were premium.”
“Looking at her photo, she most likely had an implant size of between 350 to 420, based on her height and shoulder width,” she said, adding, “She most likely chose silicone implants and had them placed under the muscle.”
Dr. Dino Mendez, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Chicago, agreed in an Instagram video, that the photos seemed to hint at some recent enhancements.
“Her b------ look more full, more round, compared to previous photos she’s posted on her page, so it is likely that she’s had a b------ augmentation,” he noted. He added that the results looked fresh and probably required only small implants due to her petite frame.
Despite the chatter, Biles brushed off the rumors and made a major statement at the 2025 ESPYs on July 26, confidently walking the red carpet at The Dolby Theatre in L.A.
She didn’t leave empty-handed, as she won both the Best Athlete: Women’s Sports and Best Championship Performance awards.
"The recognition means more than you guys know," she said during her emotional acceptance speech. "I would like to thank the people who have stood with me on this journey — my teammates, my competitors, my coaches, family and fans who have lifted me up every step of the way. I wouldn't be standing here without all of you."
She concluded, “Having a strong support system that understands your dreams, who are willing to show up for you, not just when you're winning, but when you're struggling, too, is really important. My sincere gratitude, appreciation and love to all of you who have stood with me on this magical journey, all the highs, lows, twists and turns along the way.”