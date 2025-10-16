or
Simone Biles Hints at B--- Job After Plastic Surgery Rumors Swirl

simone biles addresses plastic surgery rumors
Source: MEGA;@simonebiles/Instagram

Simone Biles hinted at having a b----- enhancement in a recent Instagram Story.

Oct. 16 2025, Updated 7:31 a.m. ET

Simone Biles just dropped a major hint that she may have had some work done.

On Wednesday, October 15, the Olympic gymnast shared a playful Instagram Story that seemed to confirm the buzz about a possible cosmetic enhancement.

Alongside a video of herself jumping on the in-ground trampoline at her beautiful new home, Biles wrote, “First flip – in a year – at the new house – with new [cherries emoji],” which fans quickly took as a nod to her rumored b----- augmentation surgery.

“I’ll do one more!” she excitedly said in the clip. When someone off-camera suggested she try a triple-double, Biles laughed and replied, “Absolutely not. I got a cramp.”

As OK! previously reported, the plastic surgery rumors started during her romantic Belize getaway with husband Jonathan Owens.

Biles stunned in a tiny bikini while soaking up the sun, showing off her toned figure — but fans couldn’t help but notice her noticeably fuller chest, which had social media buzzing.

Cosmetic surgeon and TikTok user Dr. Ruthie even weighed in, saying, “Let’s take some educated guesses on her implant choices. As an athlete, those choices were premium.”

“Looking at her photo, she most likely had an implant size of between 350 to 420, based on her height and shoulder width,” Dr. Ruthie added. “She most likely chose silicone implants and had them placed under the muscle.”

Though Biles hasn’t directly confirmed the procedure, she’s been open in the past about trying other beauty treatments.

In a “Get Ready With Me” video last year, she admitted to getting Botox — but it wasn’t her favorite experience.

Source: @simonebilesowens/TikTok
“So, for my 27th birthday, I got Botox, like, baby Botox, just right here in my T-zone, and I did not like it,” she shared. “I would be standing at practice and then my eyebrow would be slowly going up like this,” she said while mimicking the motion. “[My teammate] would be like ‘Simone, your eyebrow’s doing it again!’ I’m like, ‘I feel it.’ I couldn’t get it back down… but it would go back down in like 20 seconds.”

It’s safe to say that was a one-and-done moment for her.

“Now I can do all the facials,” she added. “Not doing that again.”

