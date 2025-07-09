or
Simone Biles Shows Off Her Cleavage in Bathing Suit After Fueling Plastic Surgery Rumors: Photos

simone biles cleavage swimsuit photo
Source: MEGA; @simonebiles/Instagram

Simone Biles turned heads with a plunging swimsuit photo after fans speculated she had plastic surgery.

July 9 2025, Published 11:52 a.m. ET

Simone Biles is staying unbothered!

Days after setting the internet ablaze with plastic surgery rumors, the Olympic gold medalist took to Instagram once again, this time dropping a sizzling shot in a plunging black-and-white one piece.

simone biles plastic surgery rumors
Source: @simonebiles/Instagram

Simone Biles posted a photo in a plunging swimsuit on Instagram.

Source: @simonebiles/Instagram
Her cleavage was front and center as she posed on the edge of a terrace, rocking oversized sunnies and denim shorts like a total pro.

“catch of the day 🎣😋👏🏾🤍🇧🇿,” she cheekily captioned the post from her romantic Belize vacation with husband Jonathan Owens.

simone biles instagram belize trip
Source: @simonebiles/Instagram

Fans speculated the athlete had b----- implants.

Earlier in the week, the 28-year-old athlete caused a stir online with photos showing off her toned figure in a bikini.

In the previous pics, Biles was all smiles, sipping a cocktail on a plush daybed while wearing layered gold jewelry and statement sunglasses.

Another snap showed her playing photographer in clear blue water with a disposable camera in hand, totally embracing the laid-back island vibes.

Source: @simonebiles/Instagram
To top it all off, she later threw on a pair of fishnet cover-up pants, blending beach glam with sporty edge.

While Biles looked like she was simply enjoying her tropical break, some followers zoomed in on her curves — especially her chest — and sparked speculation over whether she had b----- augmentation.

simone biles botox experience
Source: @simonebiles/Instagram

A cosmetic surgeon gave her take on TikTok.

One TikToker, cosmetic surgeon Dr. Ruthie, even offered her own analysis.

“Let’s take some educated guesses on her implant choices,” the doctor said in a clip. “Looking at her photo, she most likely had an implant size of between 350 to 420, based on her height and shoulder width. She most likely chose silicone implants and had them placed under the muscle.”

Biles, for her part, hasn’t addressed the b----- implant rumors — but has been honest about dabbling in beauty treatments before.

In a candid “Get Ready With Me” video last year, Biles revealed she gave Botox a try.

simone biles cosmetic surgeon comments
Source: @simonebiles/Instagram

Simone Biles previously said she didn’t like Botox.

“So, for my 27th birthday, I got Botox, like, baby Botox, just right here in my T-zone, and I did not like it,” she confessed, adding she didn't like the procedure.

“I would be standing at practice and then my eyebrow would be slowly going up like this,” she said while mimicking the motion. “[My teammate] would be like ‘Simone, your eyebrow’s doing it again!’ I’m like, ‘I feel it.’ I couldn’t get it back down… but it would go back down in like 20 seconds.”

Source: @simonebilesowens/TikTok

Needless to say, that was a one and done experience for the gymnast.

“Now I can do all the facials,” she said. “Not doing that again.”

