'Relatable' Simone Biles Reveals Why She Got Her Assets Done: 'No Shame'

Article continues below advertisement

Simone Biles is opening up about getting plastic surgery after revealing on social media that she's undergone three procedures. When asked in a new interview why she chose to tell fans about going under the knife, the Olympic gymnast, 28, shared that she just wants to be real.

Article continues below advertisement

Simone Biles Wants to Be Relatable

Source: @simonebiles/instagram Simone Biles shared why she went under the knife recently.

"It's just who I am and I feel like I've always tried to be open, honest and relatable," she explained to a news outlet. "Social media is not real, so that's why I try to be as transparent as possible." The gold medalist continued, "Seeing me win medals at the Olympics, that's not relatable. But what is relatable is how we feel about ourselves, what we talk about, what we go through and how we share openly, honestly." "And so that's why I decided to share it," she said, referring to her TikTok post in which she encouraged her followers to guess what she's had done.

Article continues below advertisement

Simone Biles Had Her B------ Done

Source: mega Simone Biles revealed she had a b----- augmentation.

One of the procedures Biles got candid about was her b----- augmentation. "Obviously you can notice the b------," she said, before stressing that she didn't get them done because she "didn't like" the way her chest looked before. The legendary athlete clarified, "It's just something that I notice obviously a little bit more because I live in this body, I'm just so used to it." "It's just feeling good about yourself and loving yourself, and I've always been very vocal about that," the star added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Simone Biles Also Had an Eye Procedure

Source: @simonebiles/instagram Simone Biles also had an eye procedure that's commonly referred to as a 'lower bleph.'

The decorated gymnast also divulged that she's had work on her eyes. "I got a lower bleph because me and my family have... I call it the 'Biles eye bags,'" she explained. "We've just always had them, hereditary, and so that was just a big flaw." The champion shared when she would go to photoshoots, the makeup artists would always say, "Oh, can we put some strips on her?" She went on to note that she would tell them, "Oh, baby, I had 12 hours last night, these aren't going away. These are just hereditary." "So it's something that I wanted to fix," Biles said.

Simone Biles Hopes to Show Girls They Can Do Whatever They Want

Source: mega Simone Biles wants to encourage her followers to make 'their own choices.'