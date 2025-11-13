or
'Relatable' Simone Biles Reveals Why She Got Her Assets Done: 'No Shame'

Simone Biles isn't playing coy about the plastic surgery she's had done.

Nov. 13 2025, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

Simone Biles is opening up about getting plastic surgery after revealing on social media that she's undergone three procedures.

When asked in a new interview why she chose to tell fans about going under the knife, the Olympic gymnast, 28, shared that she just wants to be real.

Simone Biles Wants to Be Relatable

Simone Biles shared why she went under the knife recently.

"It's just who I am and I feel like I've always tried to be open, honest and relatable," she explained to a news outlet. "Social media is not real, so that's why I try to be as transparent as possible."

The gold medalist continued, "Seeing me win medals at the Olympics, that's not relatable. But what is relatable is how we feel about ourselves, what we talk about, what we go through and how we share openly, honestly."

"And so that's why I decided to share it," she said, referring to her TikTok post in which she encouraged her followers to guess what she's had done.

Simone Biles Had Her B------ Done

Simone Biles revealed she had a b----- augmentation.

One of the procedures Biles got candid about was her b----- augmentation.

"Obviously you can notice the b------," she said, before stressing that she didn't get them done because she "didn't like" the way her chest looked before.

The legendary athlete clarified, "It's just something that I notice obviously a little bit more because I live in this body, I'm just so used to it."

"It's just feeling good about yourself and loving yourself, and I've always been very vocal about that," the star added.

Simone Biles Also Had an Eye Procedure

Simone Biles also had an eye procedure that's commonly referred to as a 'lower bleph.'

The decorated gymnast also divulged that she's had work on her eyes.

"I got a lower bleph because me and my family have... I call it the 'Biles eye bags,'" she explained. "We've just always had them, hereditary, and so that was just a big flaw."

The champion shared when she would go to photoshoots, the makeup artists would always say, "Oh, can we put some strips on her?"

She went on to note that she would tell them, "Oh, baby, I had 12 hours last night, these aren't going away. These are just hereditary."

"So it's something that I wanted to fix," Biles said.

Simone Biles Hopes to Show Girls They Can Do Whatever They Want

Simone Biles wants to encourage her followers to make 'their own choices.'

In sharing her experience with plastic surgery, Biles explained that she wants girls to know they can make their own decisions regarding their bodies and remind them much of what they see on social media is "not real."

"I also think it shows young girls that they have the right to their own choices, whatever they are, and that's no shame added as well," she said. "I feel like nowadays with social media, you see everyone and you're like, 'Oh, my god, how does she look so good?'"

"Social media is not real, so that's why I try to be as transparent as possible," she continued. "But that's why also I've told them, on my 27th birthday I got Botox — and for me, it didn't go well. I didn't like it because I had a floating eyebrow and everyone was asking what that was."

"So I tried to share it," the gymnast said of the August 2024 confession. "And it's like, you don't have to do these things to fall in line to seem whatever."

Wrapping up her thoughts, she concluded, "As long as you love yourself, that's really all that matters."

