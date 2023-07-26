Sinéad O'Connor Confessed Her Son's Suicide Made Her Feel Like an 'Undead Night Creature' Days Before Her Own Tragic Passing
A week before her own tragic passing, Sinéad O'Connor penned a heartbreaking message regarding her son's 2022 suicide.
"Been living as undead night creature since," she said of her son Shane's death in a Monday, July 17, post shared to her since-deleted Twitter account. "He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him."
The sad social media update came days after O'Connor opened up on how her son's passing had affected her in recent months.
"I look like s--- either way, which is why I didn't want to make a video," she explained at the time. "But you know, the way your kid unfortunately passing away, it isn't good for one's body, or soul to be fair."
As OK! previously reported, O'Connor's family confirmed the "Nothing Compares 2 U' singer had passed away at 56 years old on Wednesday, July 26. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time," the statement read.
O'Connor's cause of death has yet to be released publicly.
An industry insider later revealed they believed the artist was "hanging on by a thread" prior to her death, following years of battling mental health issues. "When she was reported missing, everyone was preparing for bad news," they added, referring to a 2016 incident when O'Connor briefly disappeared.
"Sinéad needed constant, immersive professional treatment," the insider added of O'Connor's private health struggles. "Her problems went too deep for her to handle them on her own."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.
TMZ reported the contents of O'Connor's deleted tweets and videos.