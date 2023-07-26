Sinéad O'Connor's Inner Circle Believed Singer Was 'Hanging on by a Thread' Prior to Tragic Death

Sinéad O'Connor's inner circle had been worried about her for years before her tragic death, according to a source.

The singer, who died at the age of 56 years old, had been struggling with her mental health for quite some time. In 2016, she was reporting missing after disappearing from suburban home in Illinois home. She was later found in a hotel outside Chicago and taken to a hospital, leading her to lash out at her father and eldest son, in addition to hinting she may attempt suicide for at least the third time.