Sinéad O'Connor's Inner Circle Believed Singer Was 'Hanging on by a Thread' Prior to Tragic Death
Sinéad O'Connor's inner circle had been worried about her for years before her tragic death, according to a source.
The singer, who died at the age of 56 years old, had been struggling with her mental health for quite some time. In 2016, she was reporting missing after disappearing from suburban home in Illinois home. She was later found in a hotel outside Chicago and taken to a hospital, leading her to lash out at her father and eldest son, in addition to hinting she may attempt suicide for at least the third time.
“Sinéad is hanging on by a thread,” said an industry insider who knew the musician for decades. “When she was reported missing, everyone was preparing for bad news.”
O'Connor's pals were also worried that she could end up like Prince, who wrote and composed her song "Nothing Compares 2 U" and died after accidentally overdosing on fentanyl in 2016.
“Sinéad needed constant, immersive professional treatment,” the insider explained. “Her problems went too deep for her to handle them on her own.”
O'Connor had been open about her struggles for quite some time. In 2007, she told Oprah Winfrey she'd been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and tried to kill herself eight years earlier on her 30th birthday. In 2014, she claimed doctors told her she wasn't bipolar.
To make matters worse, the musical artist, who has four children by four different fathers, but her son Shane died by suicide last year.
“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” she tweeted at the time. “May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”
As OK! previously reported, O'Connor life's came to a tragic end, as The Irish Times was the first to report the news on Wednesday, July 26.
Her family confirmed in a statement to RTE, writing, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”
If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.