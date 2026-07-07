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Singer Raye Stuns in Tiny String Bikinis After Telling Fans to Not 'Give Up on Your Dreams' During Montreux Jazz Festival Performance: Photos

Image of Raye posted bikini photos to her Instagram after performing in Switzerland.
Source: MEGA : @raye/Instagram

Raye posted bikini photos to her Instagram after performing in Switzerland.

July 7 2026, Published 12:32 p.m. ET

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Raye, 28, enjoyed some much-deserved time off after performing at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Lake Geneva.

The singer, who opened the world-renowned festival's 60th edition on July 4, 2026, shared snapshots from the trip to her Instagram.

One photo showed Raye lounging on the beach in a flattering red bikini with a matching red-and-white striped towel. She accessorized the look with a simple pair of black shades.

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'What a Dream'

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Image of Raye encouraged her fans to not 'give up' on their dreams.
Source: @raye/Instagram

Raye encouraged her fans to not 'give up' on their dreams.

She also shared a photo, in another skimpy bikini, as she hopped out of Lake Geneva after taking a dip, with her friends posing behind her. The singer beamed ear to ear as she stepped up onto the platform.

In addition to the beach snaps, we saw a glimpse into her rehearsals and her performance, along with a clip of her dancing backstage.

Captioning the post, "The last slide is an accurate depiction of my brain cells this week in my beautiful Montreux. So grateful to be a musician....What a dream. I’m not giving up yet, and I hope that you won’t give up on your dreams either. Lots of love, Raye."

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One Night Only

Image of Raye brought Mark Ronson and Alicia Keys out for her performance.
Source: @raye/Instagram

Raye brought Mark Ronson and Alicia Keys out for her performance.

The performance, which marked her third consecutive appearance at the festival, did not disappoint. The London native brought out DJ and producer Mark Ronson, as well as Alicia Keys, for the one-night-only experience she performed for the festival-goers.

Raye made sure to thank everyone in her caption, saying, "To Alicia Keys and Mark Ronson and my sisters for joining us, opening Montreux Jazz Festival, playing our 3rd year in a row, and to my AP family."

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The Comments

Image of Raye took a dip in Lake Geneva while in Switzerland.
Source: @raye/Instagram

Raye took a dip in Lake Geneva while in Switzerland.

Fans flooded the comments section to share their praises for the star.

"Mannnn you were incredible 🥺🥺 brought tears to my eyes more than once!" gushed one fan.

Another said, "Outstanding performance! You are an inspiration, girl."

"You’re constantly making history! It’s so beautiful to witness in real time!" wrote a third.

A lucky fourth who appears to have been at the festival commented, "absolute insanity <33333333 grateful for having been there."

'Not Everyone's Going to Love It'

Image of Raye has taken a step back from posting on Instagram.
Source: MEGA

Raye has taken a step back from posting on Instagram.

The "Escapism" singer, who has been open about her substance abuse in the past, has been sharing less on her Instagram lately.

In April, she told fans she was giving up Instagram for a Bible app, crediting her faith for helping her through some of her hardest moments during addiction.

During an interview with The Times, she shared, "I'm terrified of people picking me apart and eating me alive. At the end of the day, not everyone's going to love it, but I know somebody out there will. I think since I've come offline, it's been much better; ignorance is bliss.… so I'm really [big] on being offline."

She added that even though she is more private with what she shares online, she will "always say hello" to fans in person.

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