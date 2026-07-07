PHOTOS Singer Raye Stuns in Tiny String Bikinis After Telling Fans to Not 'Give Up on Your Dreams' During Montreux Jazz Festival Performance: Photos Source: MEGA : @raye/Instagram Raye posted bikini photos to her Instagram after performing in Switzerland. Olivia Callanan July 7 2026, Published 12:32 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Raye, 28, enjoyed some much-deserved time off after performing at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Lake Geneva. The singer, who opened the world-renowned festival's 60th edition on July 4, 2026, shared snapshots from the trip to her Instagram. One photo showed Raye lounging on the beach in a flattering red bikini with a matching red-and-white striped towel. She accessorized the look with a simple pair of black shades.

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'What a Dream'

Source: @raye/Instagram Raye encouraged her fans to not 'give up' on their dreams.

She also shared a photo, in another skimpy bikini, as she hopped out of Lake Geneva after taking a dip, with her friends posing behind her. The singer beamed ear to ear as she stepped up onto the platform. In addition to the beach snaps, we saw a glimpse into her rehearsals and her performance, along with a clip of her dancing backstage. Captioning the post, "The last slide is an accurate depiction of my brain cells this week in my beautiful Montreux. So grateful to be a musician....What a dream. I’m not giving up yet, and I hope that you won’t give up on your dreams either. Lots of love, Raye."

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One Night Only

Source: @raye/Instagram Raye brought Mark Ronson and Alicia Keys out for her performance.

The performance, which marked her third consecutive appearance at the festival, did not disappoint. The London native brought out DJ and producer Mark Ronson, as well as Alicia Keys, for the one-night-only experience she performed for the festival-goers. Raye made sure to thank everyone in her caption, saying, "To Alicia Keys and Mark Ronson and my sisters for joining us, opening Montreux Jazz Festival, playing our 3rd year in a row, and to my AP family."

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The Comments

Source: @raye/Instagram Raye took a dip in Lake Geneva while in Switzerland.

Fans flooded the comments section to share their praises for the star. "Mannnn you were incredible 🥺🥺 brought tears to my eyes more than once!" gushed one fan. Another said, "Outstanding performance! You are an inspiration, girl." "You’re constantly making history! It’s so beautiful to witness in real time!" wrote a third. A lucky fourth who appears to have been at the festival commented, "absolute insanity <33333333 grateful for having been there."

'Not Everyone's Going to Love It'

Source: MEGA Raye has taken a step back from posting on Instagram.