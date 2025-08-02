or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Millie Bobby Brown
PHOTOS

Hottest Celebrity Bikini Moments From 2025: Millie Bobby Brown, Sofia Richie and More Sizzle!

hottest celebrity bikini moments
Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram; @sofiagrainge/Instagram

Hollywood stars are turning up the heat this year with their stunning swimsuit choices.

Profile Image

Aug. 2 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Gisele Bündchen, Simone Biles, Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Brittany Mahomes and Hailey Bieber, among others, are flaunting their bikini styles in the most fashionable ways.

Mahomes wowed fans just a month after welcoming her daughter, Golden. She rocked a bubblegum pink bikini that featured thick straps and a square neckline, showcasing a chic textured silhouette. Accessorizing her look with clear Saint Laurent sunglasses, Mahomes flashed a soft smile for the camera.

Biles exuded effortless glamour in a leopard-print bikini on February 20 while enjoying a getaway in South Africa with her husband, Jonathan Owens. Her striking set, complete with a halter triangle top and cheeky bottoms, shimmered as she accessorized with layered necklaces and sleek black shades.

Keep scrolling to check out the sultriest bikini moments of 2025!

Bella Hadid

bella hadid
Source: @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid stepped into her cowgirl era as she soaked up the sun in Texas for summer 2025.

In the Instagram photoset, the supermodel flaunted her s--- and cute side in white bikini top and high-waisted shorts with a gingham belt, which perfectly complemented her giant cowboy hat.

"when your girls are all founders 🥲 @frankiesbikinis @wildflowercases which means you get to make fun s--- together 👩🏻‍🎤🤝💟 @orebella 💋," she captioned the post.

Gisele Bündchen

gisele bandchen
Source: @gisele/Instagram

After welcoming her first child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, Gisele Bündchen delivered a heartfelt message along with a video that featured some of her bikini clips.

"Happiness is an inside job. Remember, you are the only one who has the power to create the life you want to live. 🙏," the caption of the January post read. "A felicidade é um trabalho interno. Lembre-se, você é o único que tem o poder de criar a vida que deseja viver."

The first clip captured a bikini-clad Bündchen standing beachside with her hands folded as the breeze gently blew through her hair. She also flaunted her curves in other angles, matching the beauty of the sunset.

Hailey Bieber

hailey bieber
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber transformed into a "summer club lemontini girli" while lounging on a boat during a sun-soaked overseas trip. She displayed her fit frame in a yellow and white patterned Pucci bikini and accessorized with a black polka-dot headwrap, sunglasses and gold earrings.

Kim Kardashian

Millie Bobby Brown

kim kardashian
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

In May, Kim Kardashian put her famous cleavage and curves on full display during a beach getaway.

During the vacation, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum highlighted her enviable figure in a black bikini and matching sarong as she strutted the sandy shore.

Millie Bobby Brown

millie bobby brown
Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown kicked off summer with a series of thirst traps on Instagram!

In June, the Stranger Things star commanded attention when she showcased her toned physique in a plunging string bikini. She posed with her hands on her head while drawing attention to her flat belly, leaving little to the imagination.

Simone Biles

simone biles
Source: @simonebiles/Instagram

While vacationing in Belize, Simone Biles traded her Olympic leotards for a cleavage-baring triangle top and matching bikini bottom, achieving a bustier look. She oozed confidence as she relaxed in a cabana and enjoyed a drink to beat the heat.

Sofia Richie Grainge

sofia richie grainge
Source: @sofiagrainge/Instagram

In a June upload, Sofia Richie Grainge sizzled in a barely-there two-piece bikini that helped her deliver a bold swimwear look.

