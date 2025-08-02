PHOTOS Hottest Celebrity Bikini Moments From 2025: Millie Bobby Brown, Sofia Richie and More Sizzle! Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram; @sofiagrainge/Instagram Hollywood stars are turning up the heat this year with their stunning swimsuit choices. OK! Staff Aug. 2 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Bella Hadid

Source: @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid stepped into her cowgirl era as she soaked up the sun in Texas for summer 2025. In the Instagram photoset, the supermodel flaunted her s--- and cute side in white bikini top and high-waisted shorts with a gingham belt, which perfectly complemented her giant cowboy hat. "when your girls are all founders 🥲 @frankiesbikinis @wildflowercases which means you get to make fun s--- together 👩🏻‍🎤🤝💟 @orebella 💋," she captioned the post.

Gisele Bündchen

Source: @gisele/Instagram

After welcoming her first child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, Gisele Bündchen delivered a heartfelt message along with a video that featured some of her bikini clips. "Happiness is an inside job. Remember, you are the only one who has the power to create the life you want to live. 🙏," the caption of the January post read. "A felicidade é um trabalho interno. Lembre-se, você é o único que tem o poder de criar a vida que deseja viver." The first clip captured a bikini-clad Bündchen standing beachside with her hands folded as the breeze gently blew through her hair. She also flaunted her curves in other angles, matching the beauty of the sunset.

Hailey Bieber

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber transformed into a "summer club lemontini girli" while lounging on a boat during a sun-soaked overseas trip. She displayed her fit frame in a yellow and white patterned Pucci bikini and accessorized with a black polka-dot headwrap, sunglasses and gold earrings.

Kim Kardashian

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown

Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Simone Biles

Source: @simonebiles/Instagram

While vacationing in Belize, Simone Biles traded her Olympic leotards for a cleavage-baring triangle top and matching bikini bottom, achieving a bustier look. She oozed confidence as she relaxed in a cabana and enjoyed a drink to beat the heat.

Sofia Richie Grainge

Source: @sofiagrainge/Instagram