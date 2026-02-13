Best Celebrity Bikini Moments of 2026 So Far: From Jessie James Decker to Kylie Jenner and More

Article continues below advertisement

Brooks Nader

Source: @brooksnader/Instagram Brooks Nader's sheer top barely contained her chest.

Brooks Nader had some serious side-peek action in Mexico. On January 13, the 28-year-old model and offered a subtle peek of her chest that did not go unnoticed. She basked in the sun as her windswept blonde tresses framed her face, highlighting her oversized sunglasses and gold hoop earrings. "Old lips, new clothes, same me 👄🌴," Nader, who also rocked red bikini bottoms, captioned the Instagram carousel.

Article continues below advertisement

Elizabeth Hurley

Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram Elizabeth Hurley will celebrate her 61st birthday in June.

At 60, Elizabeth Hurley served up a full display of curves in a skimpy cheetah-print bikini while floating effortlessly in a swimming pool. She amped up the look with oversized sunglasses. She wrote in the caption, "Wish you were Here @_.herebaaatoll 💋 wearing my favourite Cheetah bikini from @elizabethhurleybeach 🐆♥️."

Article continues below advertisement

Isla Fisher

Source: @islafisher/Instagram Isla Fisher was previously married to Sacha Baron Cohen.

As she embraced her single era, Isla Fisher stunned fans with her sizzling bikini moment during a vacation in Barbados on January 2. In one snap, she let her front assets pushed her bikini top to the brink while resting on a bed. "Barbados Medley 🇧🇧," Fisher captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Jessie James Decker

Source: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram Jessie James Decker posed with her husband, Eric, in the hot snap.

Jessie James Decker welcomed the New Year with plenty of heat, striking poses in a scroll-stopping bikini beside her husband, Eric Decker. She wrote alongside the carousel, "2026 here we come baby!! Here's to fresh starts, full hearts, happy babies and beautiful memories to come. My resolution is always health, happiness, and time well spent with the people who matter the most!!! #family #2026 #happynewyear."

Article continues below advertisement

JoJo Siwa

Source: JoJo Siwa/Snapchat JoJo Siwa is currently dating Chris Hughes.

JoJo Siwa had mouths hanging wide open when she surprised her fans with rare bikini photos from her family vacation aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise. In the attention-grabbing carousel, the Dance Moms alum brought the sizzle in the middle of the ocean in a skimpy white bikini top with wide shoulder straps and a knot design. She complemented the bold beachwear choice with matching, high-cut bottoms.

Article continues below advertisement

Kayla Nicole

Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram Kayla Nicole almost spilled out of her barely-there bikini.

"What keeps me motivated? Lately, feeling good naked. Not wearing bikinis for a 'season' but year round. Staying ready so I don't gotta get ready. The list goes on…" Kayla Nicole captioned a sultry Instagram Reel on January 14, which showed her flaunting her enviable curves in a daring string bikini.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner and Charli XCX

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram 'The Moment' will be released on January 30.

Kylie Jenner's bikini moments are starting to come out in full force. In a post promoting her movie The Moment, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul had the internet buzzing over her bikini snap with her costar and producer Charlie XCX. The heat levels soared as the twosome posed in black latex bikinis underneath white bathrobes. "The Moment!!! can't wait to see u at the movies xx la and ny tickets on sale now <3 @themoment," she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Lily James

Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram Lily James enjoyed the vacation with her friends.

During a lavish escape at Mexico's five-star Hotel Esencia, Lily James proved that any month of the year is her season by slipping into a black bikini to fully soak up the sun by the sea. She completed the look with a pair of sunglasses, bracelets and a chain necklace. "Girlfriends ♾️ in paradise. The most magical start to the year @hotelesencia ~ such a special place & memories to last a lifetime. Thank you @perowneinternational 🤍," she captioned the upload.

Article continues below advertisement

Lizzo

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram Lizzo has lost over 60 pounds amid her weight-loss journey.

Amid her weight-loss journey, Lizzo gave fans a front-row look at her incredible silhouette in a white bandeau style bikini top and side-tie bottoms. "My New Year's resolution is to be a B---- 🫶🏾," she shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Scherzinger

Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram The starlet showed off her body on vacation.

Nicole Scherzinger showed plenty of her skin during her Maldives getaway. "Some moments deserve the full frame," she captioned an Instagram Reel that showcased her jaw-dropping beach body as she stood in knee-deep waters.

Article continues below advertisement

Nina Dobrev

Source: @nina/Instagram Nina Dobrev was previously engaged to Shaun White.

Nina Dobrev looked s---, free and single in an Instagram video she shared on January 5. Modeling different kinds of figure-flattering bikinis, The Vampire Diaries actress paraded her fit physique as she spun and danced around to Diana Ross' "Upside Down." "Somewhere between right side up and the Upside Down," she captioned the upload.

Article continues below advertisement

Rumer Willis

Source: @rumerwillis/Instagram Rumer Willis posed with her daughter, Louetta.