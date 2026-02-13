or
Best Celebrity Bikini Moments of 2026 So Far: From Jessie James Decker to Kylie Jenner and More

best celebrity bikini moments so far photos
Source: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram; @kyliejenner/Instagram

Bikini season 2026 is just getting started, but these stars are already pushing the limits with their eye-popping photos!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 13 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Brooks Nader

brooks nader
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader's sheer top barely contained her chest.

Brooks Nader had some serious side-peek action in Mexico.

On January 13, the 28-year-old model and offered a subtle peek of her chest that did not go unnoticed. She basked in the sun as her windswept blonde tresses framed her face, highlighting her oversized sunglasses and gold hoop earrings.

"Old lips, new clothes, same me 👄🌴," Nader, who also rocked red bikini bottoms, captioned the Instagram carousel.

Elizabeth Hurley

elizabeth hurley
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley will celebrate her 61st birthday in June.

At 60, Elizabeth Hurley served up a full display of curves in a skimpy cheetah-print bikini while floating effortlessly in a swimming pool. She amped up the look with oversized sunglasses.

She wrote in the caption, "Wish you were Here @_.herebaaatoll 💋 wearing my favourite Cheetah bikini from @elizabethhurleybeach 🐆♥️."

Isla Fisher

isla fisher
Source: @islafisher/Instagram

Isla Fisher was previously married to Sacha Baron Cohen.

As she embraced her single era, Isla Fisher stunned fans with her sizzling bikini moment during a vacation in Barbados on January 2.

In one snap, she let her front assets pushed her bikini top to the brink while resting on a bed.

"Barbados Medley 🇧🇧," Fisher captioned the post.

Jessie James Decker

jessie james decker
Source: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker posed with her husband, Eric, in the hot snap.

Jessie James Decker welcomed the New Year with plenty of heat, striking poses in a scroll-stopping bikini beside her husband, Eric Decker.

She wrote alongside the carousel, "2026 here we come baby!! Here's to fresh starts, full hearts, happy babies and beautiful memories to come. My resolution is always health, happiness, and time well spent with the people who matter the most!!! #family #2026 #happynewyear."

JoJo Siwa

jojo siwa
Source: JoJo Siwa/Snapchat

JoJo Siwa is currently dating Chris Hughes.

JoJo Siwa had mouths hanging wide open when she surprised her fans with rare bikini photos from her family vacation aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise.

In the attention-grabbing carousel, the Dance Moms alum brought the sizzle in the middle of the ocean in a skimpy white bikini top with wide shoulder straps and a knot design. She complemented the bold beachwear choice with matching, high-cut bottoms.

Kayla Nicole

kayla nicole
Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram

Kayla Nicole almost spilled out of her barely-there bikini.

"What keeps me motivated? Lately, feeling good naked. Not wearing bikinis for a 'season' but year round. Staying ready so I don't gotta get ready. The list goes on…" Kayla Nicole captioned a sultry Instagram Reel on January 14, which showed her flaunting her enviable curves in a daring string bikini.

MORE ON:
Celeb Bikini Bodies

Kylie Jenner and Charli XCX

kylie jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

'The Moment' will be released on January 30.

Kylie Jenner's bikini moments are starting to come out in full force.

In a post promoting her movie The Moment, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul had the internet buzzing over her bikini snap with her costar and producer Charlie XCX. The heat levels soared as the twosome posed in black latex bikinis underneath white bathrobes.

"The Moment!!! can't wait to see u at the movies xx la and ny tickets on sale now <3 @themoment," she wrote.

Lily James

lily james
Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram

Lily James enjoyed the vacation with her friends.

During a lavish escape at Mexico's five-star Hotel Esencia, Lily James proved that any month of the year is her season by slipping into a black bikini to fully soak up the sun by the sea. She completed the look with a pair of sunglasses, bracelets and a chain necklace.

"Girlfriends ♾️ in paradise. The most magical start to the year @hotelesencia ~ such a special place & memories to last a lifetime. Thank you @perowneinternational 🤍," she captioned the upload.

Lizzo

lizzo
Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo has lost over 60 pounds amid her weight-loss journey.

Amid her weight-loss journey, Lizzo gave fans a front-row look at her incredible silhouette in a white bandeau style bikini top and side-tie bottoms.

"My New Year's resolution is to be a B---- 🫶🏾," she shared.

Nicole Scherzinger

nicole scherzinger
Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram

The starlet showed off her body on vacation.

Nicole Scherzinger showed plenty of her skin during her Maldives getaway.

"Some moments deserve the full frame," she captioned an Instagram Reel that showcased her jaw-dropping beach body as she stood in knee-deep waters.

Nina Dobrev

nina dobrev
Source: @nina/Instagram

Nina Dobrev was previously engaged to Shaun White.

Nina Dobrev looked s---, free and single in an Instagram video she shared on January 5.

Modeling different kinds of figure-flattering bikinis, The Vampire Diaries actress paraded her fit physique as she spun and danced around to Diana Ross' "Upside Down."

"Somewhere between right side up and the Upside Down," she captioned the upload.

Rumer Willis

rumer willis
Source: @rumerwillis/Instagram

Rumer Willis posed with her daughter, Louetta.

In a glam-filled photo featuring her daughter, Louetta, Rumer Willis sent temperatures soaring in a floral bikini that matched her knit beanie. She planted a kiss on her child's cheek, making the moment extra special.

She wrote in the caption, "Some things that I am treasuring from this week…and yes I ate a sneaky bite of the chicken dish I made before I took a pic it was too good 🌀."

