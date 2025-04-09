NEWS Single Jennifer Lopez Wears Low-Cut Top as She Gushes Over Her Body: Photos Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez stunned in a low-cut black bodysuit as she opened up about gratitude for her body.

Jennifer Lopez hit Instagram to reflect on what she’s most “grateful” for these days, and yes, her body made the list.

Snapping a mirror selfie, J.Lo rocked a black bodysuit that showed off her famous curves. The plunging neckline highlighted her toned upper body and cleavage, putting her physique front and center. Keeping things casual, she threw her hair into a messy clip bun and went for a soft nude makeup look.

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez shared a new selfie in a black bodysuit.

“Gratitude check-in ✨,” she wrote in the caption. The “On The Floor” superstar followed it up with a list of what’s currently bringing her joy. “My body — working hard but still better than ever,” Lopez shared. “The people who keep my heart full,” she added. “The little moments that become the best memories.”

Source: MEGA The mom-of-two said she’s grateful for her body and her loved ones.

Then, she turned the question around and asked fans, “What are you grateful for today?”

Naturally, her followers flooded the comments section with love. “Omg queeeen 😍😍😍😍😍,” one fan gushed, while another hyped her up, writing, “Mama lookin’ GOOD! Im hyped for Up All Night - IM SO READY! 🥹🤍🕺🏻🪩.” One supporter shared, “Thankful for the kindness in my life. Grateful to have the opportunity to do what I love. To create beauty. Grateful for all the opportunities life affords me. ❤️.”

Source: MEGA The 'On the Floor' hitmaker recently announced her return to touring.

Another chimed in with, “😍🔥QUEEN! Grateful for your tour and for everything that you’ll do! ♥️ and of course my projects 😌♥️,” referring to her newly announced Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live in 2025 tour.

On Monday, April 7, she revealed she’s officially returning to the stage, almost a year after canceling her tour in May 2024 and months after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck.

Source: MEGA J.Lo's divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized in February.

"To all my international JLovers, I’ll be doing a few select show dates over the summer. [white heart emoji] I can’t wait to get back out there to see all of you. It’s been too long. It’s gonna be an amazing summer [microphone and music notes emojis] #JLoLiveIn2025," she shared in the caption of a high-energy video featuring screaming fans and performance clips. "Stay tuned for more and visit @onthejlo for local venue ticketing information this week [white heart emoji],” Lopez continued.

The announcement came as a surprise to many, especially after she pulled the plug on her This Is Me... Live tour in May 2024.