Jennifer Lopez's Tour Cancelation and Low Ticket Sales Were a 'Terrible Blow to Her Ego'
Jennifer Lopez has hit a rough patch in her career and personal life.
After canceling her summer tour reportedly due to poor ticket sales and dealing with issues in her marriage to Ben Affleck, insiders claim the Latin superstar, 54, has been licking her wounds.
"It was a terrible blow to her ego that her album did so poorly and ticket sales to her concerts were way below expectations," the source shared.
To make matters worse, her fairytale ending with the Argo actor, 51, has begun to crumble after the two tied the knot in 2022 following the rekindling of their early 2000s romance. "She’s going about her usual business with the attitude that this is just a temporary hitch," the insider added. "She still thinks she and Ben are meant to be together and the feeling is she’s just tolerating this unpleasantness until Ben realizes the same thing."
On Friday, May 31, Lopez revealed in her newsletter that she would not be touring the country in the coming months. "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," the Selena actress wrote in the announcement.
"Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary," she added. "I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…"
Although the tribulations in her career have been stressful, a possible fourth divorce would be even worse. "She really did think she and Ben would be endgame this time around," the insider spilled, noting how "embarrassing" a split from Affleck would be. "She’s upset."
"Over time, Jennifer and Ben found it increasingly difficult to communicate effectively and small misunderstandings grew into significant arguments. They have fundamentally different approaches to conflict," the source said of the Hollywood power couple's issues.
The differences between them were never more evident than in her 2024 documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told.
"Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media.' Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like, you’re going to marry a boat captain, and you go, ‘Well, I don’t like the water,’" Affleck admitted in the film. "[We are] two people with different kinds of approaches trying to learn to compromise."
Star spoke with sources close to Lopez.