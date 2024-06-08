OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoNEWS

Jennifer Lopez's Tour Cancelation and Low Ticket Sales Were a 'Terrible Blow to Her Ego'

jennifer lopez tour cancelation low ticket sales terrible blow ego pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 8 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Jennifer Lopez has hit a rough patch in her career and personal life.

After canceling her summer tour reportedly due to poor ticket sales and dealing with issues in her marriage to Ben Affleck, insiders claim the Latin superstar, 54, has been licking her wounds.

Article continues below advertisement
ennifer lopez tour cancelation low ticket sales terrible blow ego
Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez has hit a rough patch in her career and personal life.

"It was a terrible blow to her ego that her album did so poorly and ticket sales to her concerts were way below expectations," the source shared.

To make matters worse, her fairytale ending with the Argo actor, 51, has begun to crumble after the two tied the knot in 2022 following the rekindling of their early 2000s romance. "She’s going about her usual business with the attitude that this is just a temporary hitch," the insider added. "She still thinks she and Ben are meant to be together and the feeling is she’s just tolerating this unpleasantness until Ben realizes the same thing."

Article continues below advertisement
ennifer lopez tour cancelation low ticket sales terrible blow ego
Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been having issues in their marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

On Friday, May 31, Lopez revealed in her newsletter that she would not be touring the country in the coming months. "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," the Selena actress wrote in the announcement.

"Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary," she added. "I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…"

Article continues below advertisement
ennifer lopez tour cancelation low ticket sales terrible blow ego
Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez canceled her summer tour.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez
Article continues below advertisement

Although the tribulations in her career have been stressful, a possible fourth divorce would be even worse. "She really did think she and Ben would be endgame this time around," the insider spilled, noting how "embarrassing" a split from Affleck would be. "She’s upset."

"Over time, Jennifer and Ben found it increasingly difficult to communicate effectively and small misunderstandings grew into significant arguments. They have fundamentally different approaches to conflict," the source said of the Hollywood power couple's issues.

Article continues below advertisement
ennifer lopez tour cancelation low ticket sales terrible blow ego
Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

The differences between them were never more evident than in her 2024 documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

"Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media.' Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like, you’re going to marry a boat captain, and you go, ‘Well, I don’t like the water,’" Affleck admitted in the film. "[We are] two people with different kinds of approaches trying to learn to compromise."

Star spoke with sources close to Lopez.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.