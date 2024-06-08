Jennifer Lopez's Tour Cancelation and Low Ticket Sales Were a 'Terrible Blow to Her Ego'

"It was a terrible blow to her ego that her album did so poorly and ticket sales to her concerts were way below expectations," the source shared.

To make matters worse, her fairytale ending with the Argo actor, 51, has begun to crumble after the two tied the knot in 2022 following the rekindling of their early 2000s romance. "She’s going about her usual business with the attitude that this is just a temporary hitch," the insider added. "She still thinks she and Ben are meant to be together and the feeling is she’s just tolerating this unpleasantness until Ben realizes the same thing."