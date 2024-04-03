Jennifer Lopez Quietly Rebrands Tour as 'Greatest Hits' Show After Canceling Dates Due to Lackluster Ticket Sales
Jennifer Lopez seems to have gone back to the drawing board with her This Is Me...Now tour.
After the superstar, 54, canceled seven of her upcoming dates due to low ticket sales, Lopez and her team quietly rebranded the slew of North American shows from This Is Me… Now to This Is Me… Live | The Greatest Hits.
The "Get Right" singer's stops at the Palm Springs’ Acrisure Arena and Inglewood’s The Forum's websites reflect the change, as well as a sponsored Facebook ad from Lopez which shows a graphic with the new title. However Live Nation, who is producing the tour, has yet to update their website to the new title.
The Selena actress did not hold back when releasing the multimedia project, which included new music, a visual album and a documentary chronicling her love story with her husband, Ben Affleck. Despite her hard work, the album portion of the venture only sold 14,000 copies in its first week and only hit No. 38 on the Billboard 200 chart.
Lopez's project came under fire from the public and people close to her for oversharing the details of her relationship with the Boston native, 51, after they rekindled their early 2000s romance. "Getting back together, I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don't want is a relationship on social media,'" Affleck said in the Amazon film The Greatest Love Story Never Told.
"Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like, you’re going to marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t like the water,'" he shockingly revealed about learning to live with his wife putting their personal life out there. "We’re just two people with different kinds of approaches trying to learn to compromise."
"I don’t think [Ben] is very comfortable with me doing all of this,” the "On the Floor" artist admitted. "But he loves me, he knows I’m an artist, and he’s going to support me in every way he can because he knows you can’t stop me from making the music I made… he doesn’t want to stop me. But that doesn’t mean he’s comfortable being the muse.”
"The fact that Ben was involved at all is mind-boggling to most outsiders, but he’s doing it because it’s important to Jennifer," an insider spilled about Affleck appearing in the documentary.
Even though Affleck might not love the attention, he decided to compromise for his lady.
"He loves and supports her," the source added. "As they’ve grown older, they actually accept each other more and are less frustrated by their differences. In many ways, this is his story, too."