Single Nicole Kidman, 59, Dazzles in Sultry Silk Dress After Sparking Romance Rumors With Wealthy Businessman in Italy: Photos

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Nicole Kidman is proving that timeless style never goes out of fashion. The Oscar-winning actress, 59, turned heads in a figure-hugging silk slip dress while attending an elegant evening gathering at Splendido, A Belmond Hotel in Portofino, just days after sparking romance rumors involving a wealthy businessman. Pianist Vlad Bakhanov shared a series of photos from the glamorous event on Instagram, giving fans a closer look at her sophisticated ensemble and the star-studded company she enjoyed throughout the evening.

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Source: @pacificoalfonso/Instagram Nicole Kidman wowed fans in a bronze silk slip dress while attending a glamorous event at Splendido, A Belmond Hotel in Portofino.

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In the first snap, the Babygirl star wowed in a rust orange Dodo Bar Or satin gown featuring delicate lace trim along the neckline. She completed the polished look with gold platform heels, layered necklaces and her signature loose blonde waves. Kidman smiled as she posed arm-in-arm with Bakhanov, who wore a shimmering turquoise sequined blazer paired with white trousers. Another photo showed the actress standing between two sharply dressed companions inside the luxurious venue. Holding a cream-colored shawl, Kidman flashed a warm smile as the hotel's ornate décor provided the perfect backdrop for the glamorous night.

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Romance Rumors Continue to Swirl

Source: @pacificoalfonso/Instagram She posed with pianist Vlad Bakhanov and other guests.

The stylish appearance comes shortly after Kidman made headlines over speculation surrounding her personal life. As OK! previously reported, the actress was spotted enjoying an Italian getaway in Portofino on July 18 while chatting with private equity investor Michael Reinstein outside a hotel. Dressed in a chic white silk tank top and matching skirt, the 59-year-old stepped onto a balcony for some fresh air while spending time with Reinstein, who has been identified in reports as the Beverly Hills businessman she's reportedly been linked to. While the sighting fueled dating rumors, the pair appeared to be simply enjoying a friendly conversation during the outing. Keeping her look understated, Kidman wore her hair down with minimal accessories, while Reinstein opted for a navy shirt, matching shorts and black sunglasses. In another set of photos obtained by Daily Mail, she was also seen enjoying an Aperol Spritz by the pool with Reinstein. At one point, he playfully lifted her hat as they laughed together.

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Reports Claim She's Taking Things Slowly

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman's appearance comes after she was seen in Portofino with private equity investor Michael Reinstein.

The latest sighting comes amid reports that Kidman has been seeing a "high-profile businessman" less than a year after her split from Keith Urban. According to gossip site DeuxMoi, the actress has been enjoying getting to know her rumored new man privately. A source told the outlet, "We're told the relationship has been quietly developing for the past few months and the pair have been keeping things extremely low-key and largely out of the public eye."

Life After Her Reported Split

Source: MEGA Reports claim Nicole Kidman has been quietly getting to know a wealthy businessman while keeping the rumored relationship out of the public eye.