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Single Nicole Kidman Dazzles on the Red Carpet at the 2026 Oscars Following Keith Urban Divorce

photo of nicole kidman
Source: mega

Nicole Kidman made a dazzling appearance at the 2026 Oscars after finalizing her divorce from Keith Urban in January.

March 15 2026, Published 8:28 p.m. ET

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Nicole Kidman stunned at the 2026 Oscars — her first since splitting from ex-husband Keith Urban.

The Scarpetta star, 58, looked glamorous on Sunday, March 15, donning a Chanel two-piece that included a cream strapless peplum top and a floor-length skirt with feather embellishments.

The actress and presenter wore her hair down in chic waves that skimmed her shoulders as she posed on the red carpet.

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Nicole Kidman Filed for Divorce From Keith Urban in September 2025

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image of Nicole Kidman wore Chanel on the red carept.
Source: mega

Nicole Kidman wore Chanel on the red carept.

Kidman notably hadn't attended the star-studded awards ceremony since 2023, when she was accompanied by the singer.

The pair finalized their divorce in early January 2026 after separating in September 2025 following 19 years of marriage. The Eyes Wide shut actress had filed, citing "irreconcilable differences."

According to filings in Tennessee's Davidson County Circuit Court obtained by USA Today, they agreed to joint custody of their daughters and waived their rights to spousal support.

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Nicole Kidman Said She's 'Moving Toward Good' Following Divorce

image of The former couple attended the 2023 Oscars together.
Source: mega

The former couple attended the 2023 Oscars together.

Their two daughters, 17-year-old Sunday Rose and 15-year-old Faith Margaret, will live with the Babygirl actress for 306 days of the year, spending every other weekend with the country music star.

Kidman confirmed she would continue living in Nashville following her divorce from Urban, 58.

Breaking her silence for the first time since it was revealed they ended things, she told Variety in a recent interview that she's "moving toward good" when asked whether she was "doing all right."

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The Actress Revealed She Was in Her 'Shell' Last Year

image of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were married for nearly 20 years.
Source: mega

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were married for nearly 20 years.

"What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that," Kidman said. "I’m staying in a place of, 'We are a family,' and that’s what we’ll continue to be."

Admitting she had stepped away from the spotlight in 2025 to deal with her personal life, she explained, "Last year, I was quiet. I had other things going on. I was in my shell."

Keith Urban Has Been Linked to Younger Women

image of Keith Urban changed lyrics from a song inspired by Nicole Kidman to reference his guitar player.
Source: MEGA; @maggiebaugh/Instagram

Keith Urban changed lyrics from a song inspired by Nicole Kidman to reference his guitar player.

Since their split, Urban has been linked to younger women, including his guitarist Maggie Baugh, 25, and rising country star Karley Scott Collins, 26, who opened for him during his 2025 tour.

During his High and Alive World Tour in September 2025, the singer swapped Kidman-inspired lyrics in "The Fighter," singing, "When they're tryna get to you, Maggie, I'll be your guitar player." However, it was claimed Baugh had a boyfriend.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reported on January 17 that a source claimed Urban "has someone, which is why the girls [Sunday and Faith] are publicly supporting mom [Kidman]."

"People think they are even living together," the insider said. "Look, teen girls love their dads, so there's a reason they're making it three against one."

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