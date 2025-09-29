Single Nina Dobrev Flaunts Her Bikini Body Alongside Pal Julianne Hough: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Nina Dobrev is embracing her single era with her bestie! The Vampire Diaries alum, 36, showed off her toned figure while lounging on the beach with her longtime best friend, Julianne Hough. The two were spotted floating on oversized floats, with Dobrev, who recently called off her engagement to Shaun White, in a colorful bikini top and denim shorts, while Hough, 37, stunned in a chic black two-piece.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @juleshough/Instagram Nina Dobrev was spotted on the beach with her best friend Julianne Hough.

Article continues below advertisement

While many Hollywood bonds start on set, theirs actually began in the styling chair. Mutual hairstylist Riawna Capri introduced them in 2012 after realizing she was basically acting as a therapist for both of them. “You guys need to meet,” Capri told them — and the rest is history.

Article continues below advertisement

As Hough later recalled on The Jennifer Hudson Show, their instant connection led to a Lakers game they still call their first “friendship date.” From there, their bond grew into a routine of red carpets, workouts and jet-setting adventures.

Article continues below advertisement

The besties have found success in the business world, too. Together, they co-own Fresh Vine Wine, a Napa-based label known for its premium, lower-calorie wines.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Their friendship began after hairstylist Riawna Capri introduced them.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Hough has always been vocal about how seamless their partnership is. “A lot of people even say don't do business with friends and family because it gets complicated, but our experience in it has proven otherwise,” she explained to People. “When you have great communication and you have a foundation of respect for one another, you get two different perspectives and you're able to challenge each other in a way that just helps you be your best self. And that's been what's been incredible about working with Nina.”

Article continues below advertisement

Dobrev is just as proud of how far they've come. “I love how giving Julianne is. She gives her time. She gives her energy. She is the most magnetic person in every room and she makes every occasion feel so special,” she said. Hough returned the love, calling Dobrev “a risk taker” who always leads with courage and determination.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The pair co-own Fresh Vine Wine, a Napa-based wine label.

Article continues below advertisement

Though they might be different, that is what makes their partnership work. “Yes, the polarity. We have different strengths, so Nina will definitely be more focused on a certain area, and I'll be focused on another. It's the divide and conquer mentality,” Hough explained. “Instead of us both trying to do everything and make every decision together, we allow each other the space. Like, ‘This is Nina's expertise. This is my expertise. Let's focus on working smarter, not harder.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Nina Dobrev called off her engagement to Shaun White.