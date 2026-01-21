or
Single Nina Dobrev Wears Nothing But a Towel in Near-Naked Spa Photo

Photo of Nina Dobrev
Source: @nina/Instagram

Nina Dobrev stripped down to a towel in a sultry photo at the spa a few months after splitting from Shaun White.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 21 2026, Published 5:09 p.m. ET

Nina Dobrev ditched her clothes in a revealing photo mid-massage.

The actress, 37, covered her body with solely a towel during a lymphatic drainage treatment in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Wednesday, January 21.

Dobrev wrapped herself in bed sheets as she lay on her side and captured a mirror selfie. She credited the spa Refined Body by Patty de León for delivering the “lymphatic of [her] dreams.”

Nina Dobrev Celebrates Her 37th Birthday

Image of Nina Dobrev enjoyed a relaxing spa day.
Source: @nina/Instagram

Nina Dobrev enjoyed a relaxing spa day.

A few days earlier, the TV star published a belated birthday post recapping her celebration with fellow A-listers. She was joined by Adam Devine, Chloe Bridges, Zoey Deutch, Julianne Hough and more for a wild evening out on the town.

Image of Nina Dobrev turned 37 this month.
Source: @nina/Instagram

Nina Dobrev turned 37 this month.

Dobrev wore a busty black jumpsuit with a cinched waist, accessorized with sculptural gold earrings, a gold bracelet and matching rings. She was photographed blowing out the candles on a green birthday cake and even caught up with former Vampire Diaries costar Paul Wesley during the party. In one snapshot, the Degrassi alum stuck her tongue out and thrust her arms in the air while dancing.

“Turns out you can have your cake and dance with it too (last bday post because even I’m tired of celebrating me. almost),” she captioned her January 18 post.

Bridges commented, “Soooooo fun happy birthday 💕.”

Nina Dobrev

Image of Nina Dobrev is single after splitting from Shaun White.
Source: @nina/Instagram

Nina Dobrev is single after splitting from Shaun White.

On January 9, her actual birthday, Dobrev shared a comedic Instagram Reel to Michael Bublé’s “Feeling Good.” People reached in from off camera to hand her sunglasses, a tiara and a cigarette to light a candle on her frosted birthday cake. After she blew out the flame, she was all smiles as she leaped out of her seat to dance.

“4ever & ever 🧛🏻‍♀️😉,” the brunette beauty wrote.

Fans were confused as to why Dobrev had gold “30” balloons behind her instead of “37.”

“She is only 30? Like of course she looks 30 but I really thought she was older,” one person wrote.

Another person joked, "Elena has finally entered the adult age,” referencing her Vampire Diaries character.

Nina Dobrev Broke Up With Ex-Fiancé Shaun White

Image of The stars were together for five years before breaking up.
Source: @nina/Instagram

The stars were together for five years before breaking up.

Dobrev is living her best life post-split from Shaun White. The duo dated for five years before breaking off their engagement in September 2025.

The Love Hard star dissed her ex in a November 2025 TikTok video lip-syncing to Ariana Grande's "Break Free." She mouthed the words, "If you want it, take it / I should have said it before,” then flipped off the camera with her bare ring finger.

Fans praised the star for bravely shading the athlete.

"Switching from the middle finger to the ring finger is iconic lol," one person wrote, while another said, "She's been glowing since that relationship ended."

