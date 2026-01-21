Single Nina Dobrev Wears Nothing But a Towel in Near-Naked Spa Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Nina Dobrev ditched her clothes in a revealing photo mid-massage. The actress, 37, covered her body with solely a towel during a lymphatic drainage treatment in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Wednesday, January 21. Dobrev wrapped herself in bed sheets as she lay on her side and captured a mirror selfie. She credited the spa Refined Body by Patty de León for delivering the “lymphatic of [her] dreams.”

Nina Dobrev Celebrates Her 37th Birthday

Source: @nina/Instagram Nina Dobrev enjoyed a relaxing spa day.

A few days earlier, the TV star published a belated birthday post recapping her celebration with fellow A-listers. She was joined by Adam Devine, Chloe Bridges, Zoey Deutch, Julianne Hough and more for a wild evening out on the town.

Source: @nina/Instagram Nina Dobrev turned 37 this month.

Dobrev wore a busty black jumpsuit with a cinched waist, accessorized with sculptural gold earrings, a gold bracelet and matching rings. She was photographed blowing out the candles on a green birthday cake and even caught up with former Vampire Diaries costar Paul Wesley during the party. In one snapshot, the Degrassi alum stuck her tongue out and thrust her arms in the air while dancing. “Turns out you can have your cake and dance with it too (last bday post because even I’m tired of celebrating me. almost),” she captioned her January 18 post. Bridges commented, “Soooooo fun happy birthday 💕.”

Source: @nina/Instagram Nina Dobrev is single after splitting from Shaun White.

On January 9, her actual birthday, Dobrev shared a comedic Instagram Reel to Michael Bublé’s “Feeling Good.” People reached in from off camera to hand her sunglasses, a tiara and a cigarette to light a candle on her frosted birthday cake. After she blew out the flame, she was all smiles as she leaped out of her seat to dance. “4ever & ever 🧛🏻‍♀️😉,” the brunette beauty wrote. Fans were confused as to why Dobrev had gold “30” balloons behind her instead of “37.” “She is only 30? Like of course she looks 30 but I really thought she was older,” one person wrote. Another person joked, "Elena has finally entered the adult age,” referencing her Vampire Diaries character.

Nina Dobrev Broke Up With Ex-Fiancé Shaun White

Source: @nina/Instagram The stars were together for five years before breaking up.