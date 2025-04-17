Nina Dobrev Only Wears a Towel While Getting a Facial: Photo

Dobrev is no stranger to self-care days. On April 5, she shared a cheeky social media post soaking in the sun while wearing a red bikini.

She also took time from the small screen to enjoy Coachella the weekend of April 12 with her fiancé, Shaun White. The actress kept her festival look casual, wearing a black T-shirt dress, lace-up boots, sunglasses and a Prada handbag. Her Olympic Gold-medalist beau wore a navy button-down and shorts with light blue and white stripe details and a white shirt underneath.

She captioned the post with a carnival emoji as the song "Who You Share it With" by Layup played in the background.

Paris Hilton, who was also in attendance at Coachella, supported the TV star with a heart-eyes emoji in the comments section.