or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Nina Dobrev
OK LogoPHOTOS

Nina Dobrev Only Wears a Towel While Getting a Facial: Photo

Photo of Nina Dobrev
Source: MEGA/@nina - Instagram

Nina Dobrev didn't wear much while getting a relaxing skincare treatment.

By:

April 17 2025, Published 4:38 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Nina Dobrev stripped down for some self-care.

The Vampire Diaries actress, 36, wore a towel — and nothing else — while cozying up under a blanket during a facial.

Article continues below advertisement
nina dobrev only wears towel getting facial photo
Source: @nina/Instagram

Nina Dobrev didn't wear much while getting a relaxing skincare treatment.

Article continues below advertisement

Dobrev slicked her hair back in a headband while she relaxed with a blue face mask spread across her complexion. She kept her neck and décolletage covered in case any product dripped off.

The actress joked on her Instagram Story about how the mask covered her entire face and eyes, writing "Send" on one slide and "Help" on the other.

Article continues below advertisement
nina dobrev only wears towel getting facial photo
Source: MEGA

Nina Dobrev posted a photo of herself getting a facial.

Article continues below advertisement

Dobrev is no stranger to self-care days. On April 5, she shared a cheeky social media post soaking in the sun while wearing a red bikini.

She also took time from the small screen to enjoy Coachella the weekend of April 12 with her fiancé, Shaun White. The actress kept her festival look casual, wearing a black T-shirt dress, lace-up boots, sunglasses and a Prada handbag. Her Olympic Gold-medalist beau wore a navy button-down and shorts with light blue and white stripe details and a white shirt underneath.

She captioned the post with a carnival emoji as the song "Who You Share it With" by Layup played in the background.

Paris Hilton, who was also in attendance at Coachella, supported the TV star with a heart-eyes emoji in the comments section.

Article continues below advertisement
bikin nina dobrev shows butt cheeky vacation photo
Source: @nina/Instagram

Nina Dobrev looked stunning in a cheeky Instagram photo.

MORE ON:
Nina Dobrev

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Dobrev and White got engaged in October 2024 after five years of dating. She announced their plans to wed with a series of Instagram photos of them underneath an arch adorned with flowers and dozens of candles and flower petals lining the pathway.

The Degrassi alum captioned the post, "RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé," with a diamond ring and infinity sign emojis.

The actress received over six million likes on the social media share and 51,400 comments, many of which were from her celebrity friends.

"Ahh! Congratulations!! I knew it was happening. My spider senses were tingling," wrote Adam Devine, who starred in The Out-Laws in 2023 with Dobrev.

"Hahaha movie husbands always know," she replied.

Article continues below advertisement
nina dobrev only wears towel getting facial photo
Source: MEGA

Nina Dobrev dated Shaun White for five years prior to getting engaged.

Article continues below advertisement

Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy also offered his congratulations, along with The White Lotus' Michelle Monaghan, Derek Blasberg, Chloe Fineman, Julianne Hough, Victoria Beckham and Sarah Hyland.

Hailey Bieber expressed her enthusiasm as well, commenting, "Yesssssss" followed by 13 heart-eye emojis.

Article continues below advertisement
nina dobrev only wears towel getting facial photo
Source: MEGA

Nina Dobrev got engaged to Shaun White in October 2024.

The snowboarder, 38, tried to propose sooner but postponed his plans due to Dobrev being hospitalized from a bike accident in May 2024. He also considered popping the question during a trip to South Africa in November 2024 but ultimately held back because he assumed she would be suspicious.

For the actual proposal, White had his publicist send his fiancée a fake invitation for a CFDA/Vogue dinner with Anna Wintour at the Golden Swan in New York City.

"I went into shock. I just froze and stared at him," she told Vogue in October 2024. "He said all the right things."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.