Nina Dobrev Only Wears a Towel While Getting a Facial: Photo
Nina Dobrev stripped down for some self-care.
The Vampire Diaries actress, 36, wore a towel — and nothing else — while cozying up under a blanket during a facial.
Dobrev slicked her hair back in a headband while she relaxed with a blue face mask spread across her complexion. She kept her neck and décolletage covered in case any product dripped off.
The actress joked on her Instagram Story about how the mask covered her entire face and eyes, writing "Send" on one slide and "Help" on the other.
Dobrev is no stranger to self-care days. On April 5, she shared a cheeky social media post soaking in the sun while wearing a red bikini.
She also took time from the small screen to enjoy Coachella the weekend of April 12 with her fiancé, Shaun White. The actress kept her festival look casual, wearing a black T-shirt dress, lace-up boots, sunglasses and a Prada handbag. Her Olympic Gold-medalist beau wore a navy button-down and shorts with light blue and white stripe details and a white shirt underneath.
She captioned the post with a carnival emoji as the song "Who You Share it With" by Layup played in the background.
Paris Hilton, who was also in attendance at Coachella, supported the TV star with a heart-eyes emoji in the comments section.
Dobrev and White got engaged in October 2024 after five years of dating. She announced their plans to wed with a series of Instagram photos of them underneath an arch adorned with flowers and dozens of candles and flower petals lining the pathway.
The Degrassi alum captioned the post, "RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé," with a diamond ring and infinity sign emojis.
The actress received over six million likes on the social media share and 51,400 comments, many of which were from her celebrity friends.
"Ahh! Congratulations!! I knew it was happening. My spider senses were tingling," wrote Adam Devine, who starred in The Out-Laws in 2023 with Dobrev.
"Hahaha movie husbands always know," she replied.
Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy also offered his congratulations, along with The White Lotus' Michelle Monaghan, Derek Blasberg, Chloe Fineman, Julianne Hough, Victoria Beckham and Sarah Hyland.
Hailey Bieber expressed her enthusiasm as well, commenting, "Yesssssss" followed by 13 heart-eye emojis.
The snowboarder, 38, tried to propose sooner but postponed his plans due to Dobrev being hospitalized from a bike accident in May 2024. He also considered popping the question during a trip to South Africa in November 2024 but ultimately held back because he assumed she would be suspicious.
For the actual proposal, White had his publicist send his fiancée a fake invitation for a CFDA/Vogue dinner with Anna Wintour at the Golden Swan in New York City.
"I went into shock. I just froze and stared at him," she told Vogue in October 2024. "He said all the right things."