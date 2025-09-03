REALITY TV NEWS Sister Wives' Christine Brown 'Cried' After Losing Her Virginity to Ex Kody Brown: 'No Foreplay' Source: TLC Sister Wives' Christine Brown recalled crying during the ‘painful’ experience of losing her virginity more than 20 years ago to her ex-husband, Kody Brown. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Sept. 3 2025, Published 2:21 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Sister Wives star Christine Brown recalled her “painful” experience of losing her virginity more than 20 years ago to ex-husband Kody Brown. “Looking back, I thought it would be the best night of my life — magic,” Christine, 53, recalled of her wedding night with Kody, 53, in her new book, Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family and Finding Freedom, which was released on Tuesday, September 2. The couple stayed in a “motel shaped like a castle” near Ogden, Utah, where Christine described being intimate with her now-ex for the first time as memorable for the wrong reasons.

Article continues below advertisement

Christine Brown Details First Time With Kody Brown

Source: TLC Christine Brown said losing her virginity to Kody Brown was painful.

“It hurt like crazy, and I cried. ‘I’m so sorry,’ he said, as I recall. But it hurt because there was no foreplay. There was no anything,” the Sister Wives alum explained. “It was my very first time after having my very first kiss at the altar, and he was experienced so he should have known.” Christine, who married Kody in 1994, said the intimate moment was nothing like she had pictured, but she was “too sore” to try again during their honeymoon.

Article continues below advertisement

Christine Brown Was 1 of Kody's 4 Wives

Source: TLC Christine Brown is known for her appearances on the 'Sister Wives' franchise.

“'I’ve been looking forward to this for so long,’ I said, crying from the pain. I envisioned handholding, moonlight, gentle touches,” she continued. “I imagined feeling beautiful and adored. I imagined a loving acknowledgement of our eternal life together.” Christine is known for her appearances on TLC’s Sister Wives franchise, which premiered in 2010. Christine was one of Kody’s four wives alongside Janelle Brown, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown. As of 2025, Kody remains married only to Robyn, 46. Two years after announcing her split from Kody, Christine wed David Woolley in 2023.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Christine Brown Detailed Living With Meri, Janelle, Kody

Source: TLC Christine Brown opened up about the early years of her marriage with Kody Brown.

In her latest book, Christine delved deeper into the early years of the polygamous family, before Robyn joined the brood in 2010. After returning from her honeymoon with Kody, Christine described living with Janelle, 56, Meri, 54, and Kody in a three-bedroom trailer in Wyoming, and how the small space made things awkward during intimate moments. “I knew how close he could be with Meri and Janelle. The walls were thin,” she wrote. “It’s one thing to know our roommate is having s-- in the next bedroom over. It’s another when it’s your husband and you can hear everything.”

Christine Brown Dropped Sizzling NSFW Confessions

Source: TLC Christine Brown claimed her first o----- came two years into her marriage with Kody Brown.