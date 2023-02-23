'Sister Wives' Stars Christine, Janelle & Meri Brown Are Not Suing Kody Over Shared Coyote Pass Property After Respective Splits: Source
Sister Wives star Kody Brown is safe from legal drama — at least for now. According to a source, Christine, Janelle and Meri are not planning to sue the polygamist for their share of the Coyote Pass property, despite their respective splits.
Rumors swirled that there was animosity brewing, especially between Janelle and Kody, over their joint stakes in the expansive $820,000 plot of land, but an insider claimed there was "no truth" to the claims and that Kody is "on amicable terms" with both Janelle and Christine.
The Brown family patriarch and his then wives initially bought the property in 2018 following their controversial move from Las Vegas, Nev., to Flagstaff, Ariz. The empty land was meant to be split into five separate parcels of land which would hold five separate homes — one for each of Kody's four wives and their children and one extra plot that he suggested he could use as his own living space.
Despite living in Flagstaff for several years, the Browns had yet to build on the property or even begin the process, with Meri explaining in an episode that aired last year that "it has to be paid off" before they can start to develop the land.
The only sister wife who actually ever lived on Coyote Pass was Janelle, who had been so determined to make use of it that she took the initiative and bought a trailer to "camp out" for several months — a decision the Brown family patriarch quickly slammed as unfair to him.
"Janelle has a tiny, little kitchen and a tiny, little house and a tiny, little bathroom, and if I'm not around, she will start to feel like she's marginalized," he complained in the most recent season of Sister Wives.
Added Kody, "But she made choices that are major inconveniences to me and to my lifestyle because she wanted this RV, so now there's an inclination for me to go, 'Oh, there's hot water at Robyn's house, why am I going to sit here with you and suffer with your choices?'"
The source spoke with In Touch on whether or not the former sister wives are suing Kody.
