'Sister Wives' Stars Christine, Janelle & Meri Brown Are Not Suing Kody Over Shared Coyote Pass Property After Respective Splits: Source

Sister Wives star Kody Brown is safe from legal drama — at least for now. According to a source, Christine , Janelle and Meri are not planning to sue the polygamist for their share of the Coyote Pass property , despite their respective splits.

Rumors swirled that there was animosity brewing, especially between Janelle and Kody, over their joint stakes in the expansive $820,000 plot of land, but an insider claimed there was "no truth" to the claims and that Kody is "on amicable terms" with both Janelle and Christine.

The Brown family patriarch and his then wives initially bought the property in 2018 following their controversial move from Las Vegas, Nev., to Flagstaff, Ariz. The empty land was meant to be split into five separate parcels of land which would hold five separate homes — one for each of Kody's four wives and their children and one extra plot that he suggested he could use as his own living space.