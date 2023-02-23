OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sister Wives
OK LogoNEWS

'Sister Wives' Stars Christine, Janelle & Meri Brown Are Not Suing Kody Over Shared Coyote Pass Property After Respective Splits: Source

sister wives guest star nathanael richards wives both leave himpp
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 23 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Sister Wives star Kody Brown is safe from legal drama — at least for now. According to a source, Christine, Janelle and Meri are not planning to sue the polygamist for their share of the Coyote Pass property, despite their respective splits.

Article continues below advertisement
sister wives fans think kody brown may marry new wives for money
Source: mega

Rumors swirled that there was animosity brewing, especially between Janelle and Kody, over their joint stakes in the expansive $820,000 plot of land, but an insider claimed there was "no truth" to the claims and that Kody is "on amicable terms" with both Janelle and Christine.

The Brown family patriarch and his then wives initially bought the property in 2018 following their controversial move from Las Vegas, Nev., to Flagstaff, Ariz. The empty land was meant to be split into five separate parcels of land which would hold five separate homes — one for each of Kody's four wives and their children and one extra plot that he suggested he could use as his own living space.

Article continues below advertisement
sister wives group
Source: mega

Despite living in Flagstaff for several years, the Browns had yet to build on the property or even begin the process, with Meri explaining in an episode that aired last year that "it has to be paid off" before they can start to develop the land.

The only sister wife who actually ever lived on Coyote Pass was Janelle, who had been so determined to make use of it that she took the initiative and bought a trailer to "camp out" for several months — a decision the Brown family patriarch quickly slammed as unfair to him.

MORE ON:
Sister Wives
Article continues below advertisement
janelaa tlc
Source: TLC

"Janelle has a tiny, little kitchen and a tiny, little house and a tiny, little bathroom, and if I'm not around, she will start to feel like she's marginalized," he complained in the most recent season of Sister Wives.

Added Kody, "But she made choices that are major inconveniences to me and to my lifestyle because she wanted this RV, so now there's an inclination for me to go, 'Oh, there's hot water at Robyn's house, why am I going to sit here with you and suffer with your choices?'"

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The source spoke with In Touch on whether or not the former sister wives are suing Kody.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.