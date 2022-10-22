'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Shows Off Campfire Cookout On Coyote Pass After Kody Slams Her Decision To Live In A Trailer

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is living her best life — no matter what anyone has to say about her trailer.

The mother-of-six — she shares Logan, 28, Madison, 26, Hunter, 24, Garrison, 23, Gabriel, 20, and Savanah, 17, with her husband, Kody — took to Instagram to share a few quick clips and sweet snapshots of a late night cookout as she and several of her kids and grandchildren enjoyed the open air.