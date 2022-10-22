'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Shows Off Campfire Cookout On Coyote Pass After Kody Slams Her Decision To Live In A Trailer
Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is living her best life — no matter what anyone has to say about her trailer.
The mother-of-six — she shares Logan, 28, Madison, 26, Hunter, 24, Garrison, 23, Gabriel, 20, and Savanah, 17, with her husband, Kody — took to Instagram to share a few quick clips and sweet snapshots of a late night cookout as she and several of her kids and grandchildren enjoyed the open air.
The first photo showed her 20-year-old son, Gabe, who was all smiles as he sat in front of the fire. Another pictured Janelle's 26-year-old daughter, Maddie, posing for a picture while cuddling her little ones, Axel and Evie, who she shares with her husband, Caleb Brush.
The family was bundled up in long sleeve shirts and coats as they enjoyed the roaring campfire, where they cooked hot dogs over the flames.
This comes after the reality personality, 53, shocked her fellow sister wives and frustrated Kody when she made the spontaneous decision to buy a trailer and move onto their Coyote Pass property.
"In plural marriage, if you're not around a lot for a wife, she takes it personally," the Brown family patriarch said in a recent episode. "In this case, Janelle has a tiny, little kitchen and a tiny, little house and a tiny, little bathroom, and if I'm not around, she will start to feel like she's marginalized."
Kody continued, "But she made choices that are major inconveniences to me and to my lifestyle because she wanted this RV, so now there's an inclination for me to go, 'Oh, there's hot water at Robyn's house, why am I going to sit here with you and suffer with your choices?'"
Although Kody wasn't pleased about Janelle's snap decision to commit to RV life, her followers were quick to praise her in the comments section.
"I like how you do your thing without letting the others pressure u," one user wrote, while another added, "Janelle said we’re gonna use this property!!! And enjoy it and I’m. So glad they are !"