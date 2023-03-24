'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Outsells Bestie Christine In Gut Health Supplement Business
Friendly competition! Fans knew Janelle Brown as an accounting employee in early seasons of Sister Wives. Now, she can add a rising star in sales to the list, with the television personality even outshining her bestie and former sister wife, Christine!
A recent report for gut health supplement company, Plexus, which both women currently rep, revealed that while Christine and Janelle were ranked in the "Top VIP Customer Sign Ups" and "Top Business Building Bonuses" in early March, the 53-year-old earned the title of "Diamond Brand Ambassador" making her the "pinnacle of leadership" at the company.
Meanwhile, Christine, 50, made it to the second-highest leadership rank, which is called a "Sapphire Brand Ambassador."
Janelle has long praised the weight loss product, claiming it helped to "rid my sugar monster, reduce brain fog, reduce inflammation, and lose weight, gain energy and so much more!"
Earlier this week, she even took to social media to show fans her hotel room while attending a three-day Plexus leadership conference.
Both Janelle and Christine have taken trips all over the United States for other work events affiliated with the multi-level marketing company.
This comes less than three months after Janelle filed the paperwork to obtain two new Limited Liability Companies (LLC) of her own — one for Janelle Brown Production and one for her wellness education company, Strive With Janelle.
The mother-of-six — who shares Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel and Savanah with the ex Kody — became a certified health coach back in 2019 after years of "dieting and being unhappy" with her body. Through Strive, she now offers nutrition advice, workout videos and motivational blog posts to subscribers while continuing her own health journey.
"The essence of my work is to facilitate self-growth by helping you identify your core mind, body and spirit challenges, so that you can overcome them with confidence," Janelle wrote in a statement on her website. "Only then, will you be able to fully embrace who you are and start living a happier and healthier life."
