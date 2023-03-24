'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Outsells Bestie Christine In Gut Health Supplement Business

A recent report for gut health supplement company, Plexus, which both women currently rep, revealed that while Christine and Janelle were ranked in the "Top VIP Customer Sign Ups" and "Top Business Building Bonuses" in early March, the 53-year-old earned the title of "Diamond Brand Ambassador" making her the "pinnacle of leadership" at the company.

Meanwhile, Christine, 50, made it to the second-highest leadership rank, which is called a "Sapphire Brand Ambassador."