'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Privately Files Paperwork To Launch Two Businesses Following Kody Split
Janelle Brown is proving she's got what it takes to be a successful businesswoman on her own following her split from Kody Brown.
The Sister Wives star officially filed paperwork to obtain two separate Limited Liability Companies (LLC) on December 29, 2022 — one for Janelle Brown Production and one for her preexisting nutrition and wellness education company Strive With Janelle.
Strive With Janelle got its start after Janelle became a certified health coach in 2019. Through her program, she offers nutrition advice, wellness workshops, workout videos and motivational blog posts to subscribers.
According to her website, the mother-of-six — who shares Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel and Savanah with the Brown family patriarch — made the decision to launch the business after "decades of dieting and being unhappy" with her body, only to finally come to the realization that she was "enough" regardless of her weight.
"I embraced movement and self care for the JOY and EMPOWERMENT they brought me. Along the way I discovered COMPASSION for my body," she wrote at the time.
"The essence of my work is to facilitate self-growth by helping you identify your core mind, body and spirit challenges, so that you can overcome them with confidence," her statement continued. "Only then, will you be able to fully embrace who you are and start living a happier and healthier life."
Other than Strive, Janelle also offers pre-recorded videos and live calls to fans on Cameo and works as a representative for Plexus. Earlier this week, the 53-year-old took to Instagram to show off the lavish room she was staying in while attending a three-day leadership conference with the gut health company.
"This is the bath in my room," she captioned the photo of the hotel bathtub. "This is definitely happening every night."
Since beginning her weight loss journey, Janelle has lost roughly 100 pounds. In a recent video showcasing her dramatic physical changes, she claimed she began using the gut health supplement to "rid my sugar monster, reduce brain fog, reduce inflammation, and lose weight, gain energy and so much more!"
"It wasn't overnight and I'm okay with that," she added. "Slow and steady wins the race. The best advice I can give you is, just start."
