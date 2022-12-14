Feeling Herself! Janelle Brown Gushes Over Weight Loss Journey After Leaving Kody: '2023 Is My Year'

The future is looking bright for Janelle Brown. After ridding herself of the baggage that came with her spiritual marriage to Kody Brown, the newly single reality star is working on shedding some extra pounds.

On Monday, December 12 — one day after it was confirmed that she and Kody were officially over — Janelle showed off the progress she's made in her weight loss journey via Instagram. As the Jonas Blue Remix of Birdy's "Keeping Your Head Up" played, a collage of photos and videos of the Sister Wives star flashed along with the words, "At what point… do you decide its time… to put your health first?"