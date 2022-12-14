Feeling Herself! Janelle Brown Gushes Over Weight Loss Journey After Leaving Kody: '2023 Is My Year'
The future is looking bright for Janelle Brown. After ridding herself of the baggage that came with her spiritual marriage to Kody Brown, the newly single reality star is working on shedding some extra pounds.
On Monday, December 12 — one day after it was confirmed that she and Kody were officially over — Janelle showed off the progress she's made in her weight loss journey via Instagram. As the Jonas Blue Remix of Birdy's "Keeping Your Head Up" played, a collage of photos and videos of the Sister Wives star flashed along with the words, "At what point… do you decide its time… to put your health first?"
"I'm ready for you 2023!" Janelle captioned her post, adding: "This health journey I've been on has been incredible."
Explaining, "The results weren't overnight and I'm okay with that," the mother-of-six continued, "It's all about slow and steady that wins the race💪🏼. 2023 is my year! If you want to come on this journey WITH me, let's do this!"
While Janelle silenced her comments section, it's safe to assume it would have been full of Sister Wives fans cheering her on — for more than one reason. Aside from Janelle appearing better than ever in her progress video, losing the burden of Kody and their tumultuous relationship may also be the reason why she was smiling extra big in some of the photos.
As OK! reported, Janelle revealed she and the patriarch have been "separated for several months" in the sneak peek of the upcoming Sister Wives: One-on-One special, set to air on Sunday, December 18.
In the clip, which was released after the season finale on Sunday, December 11, Kody also confirmed, "Yes, we are separated," going on to say, "Janelle has made it pretty clear to me that she’s enjoying her life without me."
The demise of Janelle and Kody's marriage was widely documented throughout Season 17, with things seeming to go from bad to worse for them after former sister wife Christine announced in November 2021 that she was leaving the father-of-18.
And Kody struggled to cope with Christine leaving him while juggling his remaining wives, Janelle seemed to pull away from him even more. The controversial husband even admitted that while he begged his second wife for a closer relationship, she turned around and had exactly that with Christine.