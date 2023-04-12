'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown 'Could Very Simply' Win Two Former Wives' Hearts Back, Spills Source
Sister Wives star Kody Brown ended Season 17 of the hit TLC show with only one of his previous four marriages intact, but according to a source, the father-of-18 could easily win back two of his former spouses if he proves he can do one thing — change.
"Kody could very simply have at least half of his family back. Meri and Janelle would take him back if he was a changed man," the source explained. "It would take a lot of work to fix their problems, rebuild the family and move on peacefully, but he is optimistic."
Pointing out that Meri and Janelle would need Kody to be "more open" and better at "communicating" with them, the source also noted that at this point, "everyone's too afraid to make the first move."
"Kody's too frustrated and angry," they continued. "He's not doing well and the choices he has been making have been terrible."
The source also shared the former polygamist's only remaining wife, Robyn, would have "no problem" with it if he chose to reconcile with his exes, adding the 44-year-old is "kind of encouraging this" as an option.
This comes as rumors swirl that Robyn and Kody's own relationship has hit a rough patch since his respective splits from Christine, Janelle and Meri. As OK! previously reported, the 54-year-old is "trying to find every reason to blame" her for his life falling apart.
"He's treating her terribly," the insider said at the time. "He's basically, like, 'You should have done better. You should have worked harder to keep the family together.'"
"This is not abnormal. He looks for scapegoats," they continued. "First it was Meri with the catfishing, then it was Christine, then it was Janelle, and now it's Robyn ... It's because he doesn't want [to] take responsibility for anything."
The source spoke with The Sun on the possibility of reconciliation with Meri and Janelle.