'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown 'Could Very Simply' Win Two Former Wives' Hearts Back, Spills Source

"Kody could very simply have at least half of his family back. Meri and Janelle would take him back if he was a changed man," the source explained. "It would take a lot of work to fix their problems, rebuild the family and move on peacefully, but he is optimistic."

Pointing out that Meri and Janelle would need Kody to be "more open" and better at "communicating" with them, the source also noted that at this point, "everyone's too afraid to make the first move."