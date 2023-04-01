'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Is 'Trying To Find Every Reason To Blame' Remaining Wife Robyn For Life 'Falling Apart': Source

This comes after OK! reported the father-of-18 was doling out relationship advice to fans via Cameo despite having three, recently-failed marriages under his belt.

"Next time you get a chance, you’re gonna go on a date, and you’re gonna do something that neither of you have ever done, especially together," he instructed in the clip. "It’s gotta be something you agree on, and take the time to do the fun thing that’s different and special. And after that, take the time to reflect on your relationship and see where it is that you need improvement."

"You must be vulnerable," he continued. "And you must communicate with honesty and kindness, and see if you guys [can] get this worked out."