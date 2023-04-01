'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Is 'Trying To Find Every Reason To Blame' Remaining Wife Robyn For Life 'Falling Apart': Source
Sister Wives star Kody Brown is reportedly pushing the blame for his personal struggles onto his only remaining wife after his other three marriages crumbled over the last season of the show.
Despite Robyn's lingering reputation as the Brown family patriarch's "favorite" wife ever since they said "I Do" in Season 1, according to a source, the duo are "not doing very well right now."
"He's trying to find every reason to blame Robyn for everything falling apart in his life," the source spilled. "He's treating her terribly."
"He's basically, like, 'You should have done better. You should have worked harder to keep the family together,'" the source explained. "This is not abnormal. He looks for scapegoats. First it was Meri with the catfishing, then it was Christine, then it was Janelle, and now it's Robyn."
Added the source, "It's because he doesn't want [to] take responsibility for anything."
However, the source noted that Robyn isn't likely to take his behavior lightly, pointing out that while she isn't the type to "go run away from a marriage," she also "doesn't put up with a lot of s***."
"So if her marriage is going to turn into the one she had before, she would never stick around to be verbally put down every day," the source continued, referring the the TLC star's first abusive marriage. "That's just not who she is. She doesn't need it."
This comes after OK! reported the father-of-18 was doling out relationship advice to fans via Cameo despite having three, recently-failed marriages under his belt.
"Next time you get a chance, you’re gonna go on a date, and you’re gonna do something that neither of you have ever done, especially together," he instructed in the clip. "It’s gotta be something you agree on, and take the time to do the fun thing that’s different and special. And after that, take the time to reflect on your relationship and see where it is that you need improvement."
"You must be vulnerable," he continued. "And you must communicate with honesty and kindness, and see if you guys [can] get this worked out."
