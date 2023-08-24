OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Kody Brown
OK LogoREALITY TV

'Sister Wives' Will 'Come to an End' After Season 18 — Unless Kody Brown Marries New Wife: Source

sister wives guest star nathanael richards wives both leave himpp
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 24 2023, Published 2:49 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Sister Wives may have finally run its course. According to a source, TLC is considering pulling the plug on the popular reality show because there are currently no plural marriages in a show that revolves around polygamy.

The first season of the hit show ended with Kody Brown seemingly happily married to four wives — Meri, 52, Janelle, 54, Christine, 51, and Robyn, 44. However, by Season 18, all but one of his marriages have dissolved.

Article continues below advertisement
sister wives group
Source: Mega

Robyn, Meri, Kody, Christine and Janelle Brown were all smiles at a 2012 photoshoot.

The source spilled that TLC is testing the waters for a major spinoff with offshoot show Cooking With Just Christine, which aired on YouTube.

"TLC wants to see if people truly want to have a spinoff series on Christine and Janelle," the source explained. "If that's the case, then it's practically guaranteed that this will be the last season of Sister Wives."

Article continues below advertisement
sister wives fans think kody brown may marry new wives for money
Source: mega

Kody Brown at opening night of Nevada Ballet Theatre's 'The Nutcracker' in 2013.

However, the source revealed there may be one way to save the mother show from being canceled — more wives!

"If he can find a new wife and keep his story going, there will be more Sister Wives seasons," the source claimed. "If not, it's going to come to an end and there will be a spinoff — or spinoffs — and the family will move on with their next adventure."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

MORE ON:
Kody Brown
Article continues below advertisement
sister wives janelle brown moving to utah kody split
Source: @CHRISTINE_BROWNSW@INSTAGRAM

Christine and Janelle currently both work for the same health drink company, Plexus.

No matter the fate of Sister Wives, a spinoff has reportedly been in the works for quite some time and will explore the themes of "life after polygamy" and "female empowerment."

"This is all planned by the network," an insider said at the time. "They're going to be focusing on Christine and Janelle because after all they've been through, they came out winning and still have each other and a lasting friendship."

"TLC wants to show fans that they are superwomen who are starting their lives over after being in a polygamous relationship for nearly 30 years," the insider concluded.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The source spoke with The Sun about the possible end of Sister Wives.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.