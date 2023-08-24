'Sister Wives' Will 'Come to an End' After Season 18 — Unless Kody Brown Marries New Wife: Source
Sister Wives may have finally run its course. According to a source, TLC is considering pulling the plug on the popular reality show because there are currently no plural marriages in a show that revolves around polygamy.
The first season of the hit show ended with Kody Brown seemingly happily married to four wives — Meri, 52, Janelle, 54, Christine, 51, and Robyn, 44. However, by Season 18, all but one of his marriages have dissolved.
The source spilled that TLC is testing the waters for a major spinoff with offshoot show Cooking With Just Christine, which aired on YouTube.
"TLC wants to see if people truly want to have a spinoff series on Christine and Janelle," the source explained. "If that's the case, then it's practically guaranteed that this will be the last season of Sister Wives."
However, the source revealed there may be one way to save the mother show from being canceled — more wives!
"If he can find a new wife and keep his story going, there will be more Sister Wives seasons," the source claimed. "If not, it's going to come to an end and there will be a spinoff — or spinoffs — and the family will move on with their next adventure."
No matter the fate of Sister Wives, a spinoff has reportedly been in the works for quite some time and will explore the themes of "life after polygamy" and "female empowerment."
"This is all planned by the network," an insider said at the time. "They're going to be focusing on Christine and Janelle because after all they've been through, they came out winning and still have each other and a lasting friendship."
"TLC wants to show fans that they are superwomen who are starting their lives over after being in a polygamous relationship for nearly 30 years," the insider concluded.
The source spoke with The Sun about the possible end of Sister Wives.