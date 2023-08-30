'Sister Wives' Stars Janelle and Christine Brown Reveal Why None of the Kids Have Chosen the Polygamist Lifestyle

"None of our children have chosen to live polygamy. We don't even have any really that are in the Mormon church, the mainstream [Latter-Day Saints] church," Janelle, 54, told a news outlet of her six children — Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabe and Savanah.

"When they were growing up, we always just encouraged them to have a relationship with God, and I think many of them do in their own way," she added. "I think polygamy is hard, and I think you really do have to have a religious conviction, and they just don't."