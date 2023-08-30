OK Magazine
'Sister Wives' Stars Janelle and Christine Brown Reveal Why None of the Kids Have Chosen the Polygamist Lifestyle

janelle christine pp
Source: @JANLLEBROWN117/INSTAGRAM; @CHRISTINEBROWN_SW/INSTAGRAM
By:

Aug. 30 2023, Published 3:05 p.m. ET

Sister Wives stars Janelle and Christine Brown confirmed that none of their children have chosen plural marriage after seeing the hardships that their parents have gone through over the years.

sister wives janelle brown moving to utah kody split
Source: @JANLLEBROWN117/INSTAGRAM

Janelle and Kody tied the knot in 1993. They announced their separation in late 2022.

"None of our children have chosen to live polygamy. We don't even have any really that are in the Mormon church, the mainstream [Latter-Day Saints] church," Janelle, 54, told a news outlet of her six children — Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabe and Savanah.

"When they were growing up, we always just encouraged them to have a relationship with God, and I think many of them do in their own way," she added. "I think polygamy is hard, and I think you really do have to have a religious conviction, and they just don't."

sister wives star paedon brown implies meri abused him
Source: @CHRISTINEBROWN_SW/INSTAGRAM

Paedon Brown, 25, is Christine and Kody's only son.

On the Sunday, August 27, episode of the hit TLC show, Christine's son, Paedon, 25, claimed that their family only "went public" with their lives to prove that "polygamy works," but after years of struggles, he admitted that he no longer believed that "it works in my family."

Christine, 51, agreed that plural marriage is very difficult to maintain and several of the children realized that, especially witnessing her separation from Kody, 54.

"They see how hard it is and they're like, 'No, no, no, no, no. No, that's not for me,'" she told the outlet.

MORE ON:
Janelle Brown
sister wives christine brown celebrates relationships daughters
Source: @CHRISTINEBROWN_SW/INSTAGRAM

Christine and Kody have been co-parenting their daughter, Truely, across state lines since their split.

Christine was the first wife to leave the Brown family patriarch. They share Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely. She announced their separation in November 2021 and their split was explored throughout Season 17 of Sister Wives.

Janelle later confirmed that she'd also left Kody in a Sister Wives: One on One special that aired in December 2022.

Source: OK!

Despite their respective breakups, Christine admitted that she still had hopes that someday they would be able to "function as a family again."

"I think we have smaller separate families that bump into each other like boats on the water and it causes ripples and it's bumpy," she said. "Sometimes it's very rough waters, but eventually, hopefully, we can be around each other and it will be calm."

Christine and Janelle spoke with People about their children's decisions regarding polygamy.

