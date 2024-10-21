'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Claims It Was Ex-Wife Meri's Fault He Didn't Love Her: 'Blame Yourself'

As OK! previously reported, Meri and Kody tied the knot in 1990 and share one child, Leon, together. The pair legally divorced in 2014 so that Kody could adopt his fourth wife Robyn's kids from her first marriage, but they remained spiritually married, according to the rules of their religion.

The former couple's ups and downs were documented throughout the hit TLC show, and following years of living relatively separate lives, Meri and Kody finally announced their split in a joint January 2023 statement.

"After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship," they wrote. "During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love."