'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Claims It Was Ex-Wife Meri's Fault He Didn't Love Her: 'Blame Yourself'
Kody Brown refused to shoulder the blame for no longer loving ex-wife Meri after years of estrangement and marital issues.
On the Sunday, October 20, episode of Sister Wives, the former spouses got into an argument when the Brown family patriarch took issue with the implication that he was the one who ended their 32-year marriage.
"Don’t blame me for not loving you. I was doing my duty," he told the cameras in a confessional. "Blame yourself if I don’t love you, OK?"
"When I’m in love with a woman, that’s her fault. So what happens when I’m not in love with a woman? Is that just my fault?" he continued. "If I’m mad about a woman, want to serve her, passionate, want to rub her feet, want to carry in her groceries, if I want to buy her jewelry, if I want her to feel special all the time, if I’m in love with a woman, I think that’s her fault."
As OK! previously reported, Meri and Kody tied the knot in 1990 and share one child, Leon, together. The pair legally divorced in 2014 so that Kody could adopt his fourth wife Robyn's kids from her first marriage, but they remained spiritually married, according to the rules of their religion.
The former couple's ups and downs were documented throughout the hit TLC show, and following years of living relatively separate lives, Meri and Kody finally announced their split in a joint January 2023 statement.
"After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship," they wrote. "During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love."
Meri is the third wife to leave the father-of-18 in recent years. Christine, 52, was the first to confirm her split from the former polygamist in November 2021, followed by Janelle, 55, in December 2022.
Elsewhere in the October 20 episode of Sister Wives, Kody admitted he was in "terrible relationships" with his other wives, but he didn't "know it" at the time.
"You just think you’re in a normal relationship because all your friends have the same problem until you’re in a normal relationship that has deep emotional intimacy instead of the [butting heads]," he added.