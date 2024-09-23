Sister Wives' Kody Brown Is Still 'Angry' With Meri as She 'Moves Forward' With Church Divorce: 'I Needed Her to Go Away'

The 55-year-old admitted that "the damage was done so badly that we're not going to reconcile no matter what," but said he didn't want to be "accountable to this church and all their BS."

"I'm going to let Meri go and do her thing because if I'm angry at her, it becomes a fight," he added. "I needed her just to go away because it just took forever for her to finally realize it's been done and over for years."

As for Meri, she claimed she's "been living in limbo in this relationship for nearly a decade" and is "moving forward with this" so she no longer has to live that way.