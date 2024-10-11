'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Thinks Kody and Robyn's Marriage Is 'Fine' Despite On-Screen Drama
Kody and Robyn Brown's marriage has been riddled with issues since the Brown family patriarch's splits from three of his wives — but ex-wife Christine thinks they will be just fine.
"A guy going through three divorces, you know that that’s gotta be really hard on him," Christine told a news outlet. "It’s, what, three divorces in two years?"
In November 2021, Christine publicly confirmed she'd left the father-of-18, followed by Janelle in December 2022 and Meri in January 2023. He is currently only married to his fourth wife, Robyn, making him monogamous after years of living a polygamous lifestyle.
"So, you know, their relationship will probably have some things they have to figure out because it changes the dynamic of who you are as a person. So I’m sure. But no, I would imagine they’re fine," she said. "I bet they’re gonna be great together."
Other relationships that have suffered are her and Janelle's children's bonds with Robyn's kids —Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna from her first marriage, and Solomon and Ariella, who she shares with Kody.
"I feel really bad that there was a falling out there," Janelle admitted. "And I do hope that at some point that relationship will heal."
- Sister Wives' Robyn Brown 'Questioning' Her Marriage To Kody After Christine & Janelle's Exit, Spills Source
- 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Admits He 'Could Have Done a Lot Better' as a Husband Following 'Painful' Splits
- 'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Tearfully Reveals She Does Not Have Connection With Kody's Other Wives As Patriarch Details Strained Relationship With Sons Gabe & Garrison
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Christine also admitted she hoped their children would be able to form meaningful relationships again, despite some of their issues with Robyn.
"I think that’s been the hardest thing with all the separations to me is that the kids don’t have a good relationship with Robyn’s kids anymore," she said. "I think that’s devastating because they certainly [had] so many good memories with all of them together. A lot of fun."
This comes after Robyn tearfully confessed she was "losing respect" for her husband due to his estrangement from many of his children amid the splits.
This season of Sister Wives, it was revealed Kody not only had strained relationships with Janelle's boys — Logan, Gabriel, Garrison and Hunter, but also her first-born daughter Maddie. Last season, it was revealed he barely contacted their youngest daughter, Savanah, even on major holidays.
"I was putting pressure on Kody to work on his relationships with his kids," Robyn said in an emotional confessional. "I think that Kody should be camping out on their doorsteps."
Watch Sister Wives on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.
Christine and Janelle spoke with E! News about Robyn and Kody's marriage.