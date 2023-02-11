'Sister Wives' Star Madison Brown Gives Birth To Third Child: 'Welcome To The World!'
Sister Wives alum Madison "Maddie" Brush (neé Brown) is a mom again! The 27-year-old welcomed her third child with husband Caleb Brush earlier this week.
"Welcome to the world Josephine Lee Brush!" the TLC star captioned an adorable Instagram photo of the newborn dressed in all pink on Saturday, February 11. "Little Miss Joey was born 2/10 at 8lbs 9oz."
Fans and family members flooded the comments section to express their excitement at the Brush family's newest little addition.
"CONGRATULATIONS LOVE," Christine Brown wrote. Maddie's younger brother Garrison, 24, replied with a simple "smol," while her half-brother Paedon, 24, added, "Aaaaaaaa."
This happy news comes nearly two weeks after Maddie took to Instagram to show off her round baby belly as she gave fans an update on her pregnancy symptoms on Monday, January 30.
"Still here and just over 38 weeks pregnant! 🤰😅 Everything is swollen and my hips are not loving me, but I am still feeling pretty good otherwise," she revealed in the caption. "Ready to welcome this little girl already! 💞👶"
Maddie first announced she was expecting baby number three last July with a sweet snapshot of 5-year-old son Axel and 3-year-old daughter Evie wearing "Big Brother" and "Big Sister" shirts.
"The picture says it all! 💛" she wrote at the time. "The Brush family is growing by one early February. 👶"
The mother-of-three is Kody and Janelle's second child — their first daughter — and she was born on November 3, 1995. The former couple also share Logan, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel and Savanah.
Sister Wives premiered when Maddie was teenager and documented her life through the ups and downs of the polygamist family's many moves .
When she was 19-years-old, she tied the knot with her husband, Caleb, in Bozeman, Montana, in 2016. Their wedding was featured in the show. Later that year, they announced they were expecting their first child, who they welcomed in May 2017.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!