'Sister Wives' Star Madison Brown Gives Birth To Third Child: 'Welcome To The World!'

Maddie first announced she was expecting baby number three last July with a sweet snapshot of 5-year-old son Axel and 3-year-old daughter Evie wearing "Big Brother" and "Big Sister" shirts.

"The picture says it all! 💛" she wrote at the time. "The Brush family is growing by one early February. 👶"

The mother-of-three is Kody and Janelle's second child — their first daughter — and she was born on November 3, 1995. The former couple also share Logan, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel and Savanah.

Sister Wives premiered when Maddie was teenager and documented her life through the ups and downs of the polygamist family's many moves .