A Very 'Sister Wives' Christmas! How Members Of The Brown Family Celebrated The Holidays After Respective Splits From Kody
These Sister Wives stars seem to be starting new traditions!
After Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown's respective splits from Kody Brown, members of the reality television family celebrated Christmas apart due to the multiple ongoing rifts within their large brood.
The patriarch's former second wife spent the holiday with her and Kody's daughters Madison Brush — who is currently pregnant with a baby girl — and Savannah Brown. Janelle even took to Instagram on Monday, December 26, to give a glimpse inside their celebrations, which also included Madison's husband, Caleb, and their kids Axel and Evie.
"Merry Christmas 2022! 🎄🎁," the 53-year-old, who revealed her separation from Kody earlier this month, penned alongside the photo of the crew with big smiles.
Christine, who announced she and the father-of-18 split in November 2021, spent December 25 playing board games with 12-year-old daughter, Truly, and their cat. "Zelda loves playing Rummikub! If she wins, I’m going to be very frustrated. She’s a winner! #cats #catsplaying#catsplayinggames," she wrote alongside a photo of her kiddo and their pet.
As for Kody's former first wife, she spent time with best friend Jenn Sullivan in Parowan, Utah. On Friday, December 23, Meri and her pal did a "Fridays With Friends" segment on Instagram Live, wearing ugly Christmas sweaters while looking at glittering decorations.
Christine and Kody's son, Paedon, spent Christmas with Janelle and Kody's boys, Garrison and Gabriel, who have been estranged from their father for the past three years due to their differing COVID protocols. The 24-year-old documented the day by sharing pictures to Instagram, depicting them lounging in front of the television with his brothers.
During a recent episode on Season 17 of the TLC series, Gabriel revealed Kody called him on his birthday but failed to mention anything about it being his special day. "That's the last time I ever talked to my dad," he admitted in a confessional.
Kody and his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown, stayed quiet on social media about how they spent the holiday with their kids.