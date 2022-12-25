Jennifer Aniston, Tyra Banks & More! 6 Times Celebs Went Makeup-Free
Though we may love a full-glam moment, sometimes it's better to kick it au-natural!
From Jennifer Aniston to Jennifer Lopez, here are six moments celebrities showed off their natural beauty, sharing stunning makeup-free selfies.
Jennifer Aniston
The Friends icon flaunted her glowing complexion last month, sharing a bare-faced snap while promoting her series, The Morning Show.
"Mugshot," she captioned the snap, depicting her coyly sipping from a mug emblazoned with the title of her Apple TV+ drama.
Jennifer Lopez
Let's get loud ... and makeup-free! Earlier this week, Lopez took to Instagram rocking a bare face, teaching her fans her secrets to glowing, healthy skin.
ALL NATURAL! JENNIFER LOPEZ GOES MAKEUP FREE TO SHARE HER BEST BEAUTY SECRETS
"I’ve always had a very simple skincare routine,” Lopez explained. “I know there was [sic] a lot of rumors back in the day that I was very into these expensive cleansers, and I had to douse myself in La Mer and stuff like that. That really wasn’t true.”
Tyra Banks
In August 2021, America's Next Top Model icon Tyra Banks taught a master class in natural smizing, sharing a stunning makeup-free selfie with her 7.1 million followers.
“Some take a chill pill. I take a wig break,” the Dancing with the Stars host wrote.
Drew Barrymore
Earlier this year, actress and talk show maven Drew Barrymore offered her fans a glimpse at her glowing complexion, hitting social media with a makeup-free in honor of her 47th birthday.
DREW BARRYMORE LOSES HER COOL AFTER HANDSOME 'EMILY IN PARIS' STAR LEAVES HER FLUSTERED WITH FLIRTY REMARKS
"2 22 22," Barrymore captioned the post, which she shared on the palindromic date. "This is 47!"
Salma Hayek
Though temps may have been frigid last January, actress Salma Hayek sizzled on social media, sharing a gorgeous no-makeup swimsuit photo with her 22.2 million Instagram followers.
"#selfiesunday #nomakeup," she captioned the image which has since garnered more than 837,000 likes.
Bebe Rexha
Musician Bebe Rexha rang in Valentine's Day in style this year, posting a glamorous, tropical selfie without a single stitch of makeup.
"Happy Valentine’s Day from Hawai’i love you," she wrote.